Today
• Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan holds a public meeting at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the county annex. The public is encouraged to attend. The tentative agenda includes the first reading of an amendment to Murray County Code Chapter 18, Article II, Construction Codes, Division 2 administrative enforcement, Section 18-60, prohibited acts; capital purchase: Collection Site open top waste container, $6,056 to be paid for from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds; capital purchase: F-550 pickup truck for the Fire Department, from Chatsworth Ford, $65,292.16, to be paid for from 2019 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds; capital purchase: two lightbars for the Fire Department’s F-350 and F-550, from West Chatham Warning Devices, $4,237.20, to be paid for from 2019 SPLOST funds; and a contract with Traylor Business Services Inc. to provide business personal property assessments, $16,500, to be paid for from the general fund. Hogan will be available for questions or comments.
• Anna Shaw Children’s Institute holds its CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar at noon. Dr. Emily Brandt, developmental-behavioral pediatrician, gives a presentation on “Talking With Your Child About Their Diagnosis.” Visit the event section at Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for livestreaming information. For more information, call (706) 226-8900.
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Warm Season Grass Lawns” with Clint Waltz, University of Georgia Extension turfgrass specialist. Please register in advance by Monday, May 1, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Drug Court graduation ceremony will be held in the jury assembly room on the second floor of the Whitfield County Courthouse at 10 a.m.
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Dalton Flower Show returns in May to the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Anyone may enter and all ages from young children through older adults are invited to participate. There are no fees to enter this community and family flower show. Bring your entries to the community center on Thursday, May 4, with horticulture entries brought in from 4 and 6 p.m. On Friday, May 5, entries in design and arrangements should be brought in from 8 and 9:30 a.m. Judging is from 10 a.m. and noon. The public may visit the show on Friday, May 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Flower Show Committee asks that all entries be picked up by 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Flyers with details on how to enter the show can be picked up at the Whitfield County Senior Center (302 Cappes St.) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Murray County High School Spring Concert and Piano Recital is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Saturday
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library.
• Carl Lancaster with Lakeshore Community Gardens talks about local gardening resources in Dalton at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• A Cinco de Mayo fundraiser to benefit St. Mark’s Preschool is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St.
Sunday
• In the Burr Performing Arts Park in Dalton a second annual 5k fundraising walk/run is scheduled in honor of Luis Perez, who passed away to suicide in December 2021. “We are raising money to assist those with suicidal thoughts or other mental problems, to get help,” said a spokesman for the Laps for Luis committee of dedicated volunteers. To preregister and participate in this 5k walk/run, the preregistration fee is $35 before April 30, after the deadline it is $40. It includes a colorful T-shirt. You can purchase a shirt on that day, without participating, for $20. You can also purchase a “Memories of Luis” booklet for $20. Those preferring to participate in the one-mile #LapForLife walk do not need to register. It is free. For more information or to preregister and get a T-shirt, go to www.lapsforluis.org.
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society meets at 2:30 p.m. at the Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. Historic Preservation Awards and scholarships will be presented.
Monday
• AdventHealth Murray hosts the AdventHealth AngioScreen bus from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The AngioScreen bus will be parked in the parking lot of AdventHealth Murray. An AngioScreen is a noninvasive, 10-minute vascular screening designed to assess your risk of heart disease and stroke. The screening is $85 per person and is HSA (health savings account) eligible. To register for this screening, visit https://bit.ly/3vTFXsB.
• Jennifer DesRochers starts a four-course series on Forest Ecology from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. The first course is about trees. Other courses in the series follow in the coming months.
May 10
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts a Kids Culinary Arts class titled “Ramen Calm and Roll On” from 5 to 8 p.m. Get your noodle on and come roll with the Guild in this ramen and sushi class. Students will craft a one-of-a-kind bowl of ramen and work on rolling authentic and fun sushi rolls. The class is for ages 9-13. The cost is $60 per student. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
