Early voting
• Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election at the Whitfield County Courthouse is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road. There are two Saturdays of early voting, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse and at the Murray County rec center.
Today
• The Whitfield County Health Department’s Women’s Clinic hosts a Breast Cancer Awareness Day from 8 a.m. to noon. Free clinical breast exams will be provided for any woman 19 years old or older. No appointment is necessary. The Whitfield County Health Department is at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton, and the phone number is (706) 279-9600. The Women’s Clinic is in the back.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Park Creek School school council meets at noon in the front office area.
• Dalton State College hosts a musical performance by guitarist Luther Enloe at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodroe Auditorium. Enloe presents a recital featuring works chosen from classical and contemporary guitar masterworks on solo guitar. The event is free and open to the public.
Thursday
• The Sons of the American Legion hold a defibrillator training course at 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 1118 N. Glenwood Ave.
Thursday-Oct. 30
• The North Georgia Fair has its 74th Annual Fall Fair. There will be food, rides, entertainment and more. For more information, go to www.northgafair.com.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• With October recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hamilton Health Care System hosts a Pink Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 S. Hamilton St. The theme is “More than a color, more than a month.” At noon, Dr. Eric Turner, medical director for the Peeples Cancer Institute, presents the latest guidelines and advancements in breast cancer genetics screening. The event includes a free gift (while supplies last), cookies, pink lemonade, chair massages, acupuncture, nail painting and other spa treatments. A beginners yoga class is at 12:15 p.m.
• The Hammond Creek Middle School school council meets at 11:45 a.m.
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have a special called meeting at noon in the Whitfield County Courthouse meeting room, 205 N. Selvidge St., to set the property tax rate.
Saturday
• The 28th annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon at 10 sites in Whitfield and Murray counties, as well as in Polk County, Tennessee. Come join the filthy fun and help clean up our beautiful streams and the renowned Conasauga River! T-shirts, hats and cool bookmarks will be given to volunteers. Information about the cleanup and locations of the sites can be found at https://www.dwswa.org/keep-dalton-whitfield-beautiful.
• The Dalton Civitan Club presents Brewfest from 4 to 8 p.m. at Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 S. Hamilton St. Come for an afternoon of unlimited beer sampling, music listening and good times. Admission to the event is free, but you will need to purchase a wristband for the unlimited samples. Credit/debit cards only. No cash accepted. Regular-priced tickets are available for $40 (tickets are also available at the door). IDs will be checked at the gate to verify ages 21-plus before any wristbands are sold and alcoholic beverages are served. All wristbands allow unlimited 4-ounce samples of craft beverages in a souvenir mug while supplies last. A small selection of alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages and concession snacks will be available for purchase at the concession stand with or without a wristband.
• The Murray County High School classes of 1976 and 1977 have their 45th reunion celebration on at 6 p.m. at the Carpets of Dalton Event Center at 3010 North Dug Gap Road S.W. The group will also attend the homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. and the Murray High School football game that evening. If you would like to attend any of these events or would like more information, contact timswilling@hotmail.com or visit the group on Facebook at MCHS Class of 77 Reunion. Dress for the reunion dinner is ‘70s theme or casual attire.
Monday
• The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public.
Tuesday
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 26
• The Murray County Health Department has a Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the health department, offering free breast exams to women ages 40 to 64 or if they have symptoms from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The health department is at 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000. Highland Rivers Behavioral Health’s coverage area includes Murray and Whitfield counties.
Oct. 27
• The Chatsworth Elementary School Fall Festival is from 5 to 8 p.m. behind the school. Admission is $5 and includes chili and a trunk or treat. There will also be face painting, food vendors, games, a haunted house and hay rides.
Oct. 28
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) hosts the seventh annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. ASCI follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Registration is open by visiting hamiltonhealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• A community celebration of Dia de los Muertos is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton and will feature live music, art, food vendors, beverages, kids’ activities, costume contests with prizes for adults and children, a lantern contest and parade, plus a traditional altar contest with a cash prize to the winner of the Judge’s and People’s Choice Awards. There will also be a shared community altar for all who want to participate. The event is free. Event parking will be available at First Baptist Church with a shuttle provided to and from the venue. If you would like to learn more about the event, the traditional festivities, or would like to help at the event, check out www.creativeartsguild.org, the Creative Arts Guild Facebook page or email Sarah Murry at Murrysarahm@creativeartsguild.org. Also contact Murry if you would like to find out how to create your own altar for the event.
