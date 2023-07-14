Today
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors an easy to moderate 4- to 5-mile hike on the Rhododendron Trail to Bear Paw Trail and return. Hike leader: Ralph Collison. For more information, contact hikeleaderRC@bmtamail.org.
• The Creative Arts Guild offers the Great British Invasion culinary class for ages 18-plus, $80. For more information about all culinary classes, email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kilough in the Truist tent, Tophouse and The Arcadian Wild, a Nashville, Tennessee-based folk band.
Today-Saturday
• The public is invited when Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium presents a multimedia art exhibit titled “Renacimiento — Rebirth and Renaissance,” experiencing the world through the eyes, ears and hearts of Latino artists. On Friday at 7 p.m. the collection of art created by Latino artists from throughout the Northwest Georgia region will go on display. The exhibition will provide a variety of perspectives related to the notion of change. A workshop will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The workshop will feature presentations and panel discussions on topics such as “Working with Galleries and Gallery Owners,” “Building a Career in Art,” “Different Ways to Connect with Other Artists” and more. There will be no costs for the workshop and, while space is limited, all are welcome. For those who are unable to attend the opening, the gallery will be open on Saturday mornings and by appointment to enjoy the collection and explore. Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium is at 218 N. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton.
Sunday
• The next meeting of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth starting at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dale Lowman, photographer, historian and president of the society. He will tell the story of the hotel and early Chatsworth. Following the program there will be tours of the hotel with refreshments while the gift shop and the used book sale in the garage will be open as well. Another highlight will be the display featuring the Colvard Community in Northwest Murray County. For more information, contact the historical society headquarters, Crown Gardens and Archives, in Dalton at (706) 278-0217 or check out the Wright Hotel page on Facebook.
Monday
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate to strenuous 8-mile hike from Falls Creek Falls to Buice Falls, upside trip to Rocky Ford cascades and the Turner Trail campground. Hike leader: Steve Dennison. For more information, email hikeleaderSD@bmtamail.org.
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• Alumni of Murray County High School are invited to a meeting of the MCHS Alumni Association at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth beginning at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss membership and the annual alumni Hall of Fame induction. Membership in the alumni group is $10 per year. Dues can be sent to the MCHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA 30705. For more information, contact President Pete Adams at drpete@windstream.net.
Tuesday
• Teen Book Club (sixth to 12th grade) is at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library from 5 to 6 p.m. The program is free.
• The Varnell mayor and council meet at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The public is invited. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Whitfield County Comprehensive Plan Committee meets at 6 p.m. at Dalton State College in Peeples Hall. The topic of the meeting will be housing. The meeting is open to the public.
July 21
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 5-6-mile hike on the Cartecay River Loop Trails. Adult humans may bring a leashed dog. Hike leader: Ken Cissna. For more information, email hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Creative Arts Guild’s Expressive Painting in Acrylics Workshop with Bradley Wilson guides students in practicing the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on the work. Ages 18-plus, this class is geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Students will provide their own materials. There is one workshop remaining this summer, this day, from noon to 3 p.m., $40. For more information about visual arts classes, email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Joe Vidalez in the Truist tent, Shugah Munny and Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute.
July 22
• The next installment of Vann House Days is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chief Vann House State Historic Site in Spring Place at the intersection of Ga. Highways 225 and 52A. Vann House Days focuses on the life in the early 1800s by sharing and showing the history through tours and stories but also by demonstrating crafts that were part of culture back in the day. All activities are free for members of the Friends of the Vann House or for a flat admission fee of $6.50. There will be a new Vann House T-shirt available for purchase to commemorate the occasion as well as a variety of books and souvenirs. For more information, follow on Facebook at Friends of the Chief Vann House or call (706) 695-2598.
July 24
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
July 24-29
• ADREAM (Animal Disaster Relief, Emergency Assistance and More), a 501©(3) nonprofit, is hosting a Waggin’ Tail Scavenger Hunt. From July 24-29 hunt clues at your convenience. On July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. go to ADREAM headquarters at 1814 Utility Road in Rocky Face for final clues in person, or join via livestream. For more information, visit www.adreamcharity.org, call (706) 313-3924 or visit ADREAM on Facebook.
July 25
• The Benton MacKye Trail Association sponsors an easy to moderate 4-5-mile hike on the Jack Rabbit Trails. Hike leader: Ralph Collison. For more information, email hikeleaderRC@bmtamail.org.
July 26
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 27
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo at 10:30 a.m. This game is sponsored by Jennifer Dixon, Medicare agent. For more information, call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
July 27-29
• The Georgia Mountain Cruze-In classic car show is at the Dalton Convention Center.
July 28
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are As Seen on TV in the Truist tent, Remembering January and Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute.
Aug. 2
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 4
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 7-mile hike on the Bear Creek Trail. Adult humans may bring a leashed dog. Hike leader: Ken Cissna. For more information, email hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kelsi Westfall in the Truist tent, Live Out Loud and The Core.
Aug. 5
• Friends of the Library holds a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Aug. 7
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 9
• Always wanted to make bread but haven’t worked it in yet? Come bake with the Creative Arts Guild in Bread 101: ages 18-plus, $80. “Knead” more carbs in your life? Join the Guild for this practical class in this ancient craft. For more information about all culinary classes, email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 11
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 12
• The Dalton High School class of 1963 will have a 60-year reunion. For more information or to register to attend contact Fred Burdick at burdickf500@gmail.com.
Aug. 16
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors an easy to moderate 4-5-mile hike to Turtletown Falls. Hike leader: Ralph Collison. For more information, email hikeleaderRC@bmtamail.org.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 18
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 19
• “What’s Cooking in Spring Place?” is the theme for the 26th annual Spring Place Community Festival at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor flea market, a “cooking” raffle and other activities will begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, antiques and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10 a.m. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. Pictures and artifacts relating to cooks, cooking, kitchens and recipes from the community will be featured in a special display. Proceeds will go to the church preservation fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or (706) 264-3968.
Aug. 21
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 23
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 25
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 26
• The Murray County High School Class of 1973 holds its 50-year reunion at the Grandview at Fort Mountain in Chatsworth. A sit-down meal, program and entertainment are included, along with several special guests (former teachers/coaches/administrators). Reservations, along with your contact information, should be submitted by Aug. 12. Cost for the evening is $35 per person and can be submitted via post/mail to MCHS Class of 1973, 1308 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705, or may be sent via Venmo to @Vickie-Sales-1. For more information, call (706) 517-0047 and leave a message.
Aug. 28
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Aug. 30
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 31
• The Whitfield County Senior Center closes out summer activities by celebrating Labor Day a little early with two luau programs. The End of Summer luau morning event with free photos, refreshments, hula contest and more is at 10:30 a.m. The fun will continue at 6:30 p.m. The Luau Dance Party Night cost is $7 per person. There will be free photos and hors d’oeuvres. The deadline to sign up for the Luau Dance Party Night is Aug. 24. Call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 5
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 11
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Sept. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 14
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature Dalton Public Schools and the Dalton Education Foundation. A representative from Association Member Benefits Advisors will also be present. All retired educators are invited. Dues are $10 per year and may be paid at the September meeting.
Sept. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is free, open to the public and family friendly. The act is The Whole Fam Damily, a Dalton-based band. This concert starts at 5 p.m.
Sept. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 25
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Sept. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 30
• The Northwest Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition sponsors an Express Your Superpower 5k/10k/1-Mile Run/Walk. The funds raised are used to support breastfeeding education in all of Georgia. The event is at 8 a.m. in Canton. For more information, visit https://nwgabfcoalition.com/express-your-superpower-5k/.
• Sassy’s Hope, which works with local cancer patients in surrounding counties to provide gas cards, snacks while in chemotherapy and other items that may be required, holds a fundraiser called Rally for Hope to honor and remember those fighting and those gone too soon. The event is at Chatsworth City Park from 1 to 6 p.m. and there will be music, food, vendors, performances and fun for all ages, organizers say.
Oct. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 4
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 6
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 11
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 12
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program will begin at 12:45 p.m. and feature Whitfield County Schools and the Whitfield Education Foundation. Some information on the State Health Benefit Plan will be shared also. All retired educators are invited.
Oct. 13
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 18
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 20
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 23
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Oct. 25
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 27
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 3
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 8
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 9
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature local legislators. Mike Zarem with the Teacher Retirement System will also attend and share updates. All retired educators are invited.
Nov. 10
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 15
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 17
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Nov. 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Jan. 8
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
