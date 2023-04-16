Monday
• The Dalton Board of Education has a special called meeting for training at 1 p.m. in the City Park School auditorium, 405 School St.
• The Dalton Utilities Board of Water, Light and Sinking Fund Commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Dalton Utilities auditorium, 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway.
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton Board of Education has a work session at 5 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 p.m. The work session and meeting are in the City Park School auditorium, 405 School St.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• The Varnell City Council meets at 6 p.m. at Varnell City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
• Murray County High School alumni are invited to the MCHS Alumni Association meeting at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss membership and the annual scholarship awards. Membership in the alumni group is still $10 per year. Dues can be sent to the MCHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA, 30705. For more information, contact President Pete Adams at drpete@windstream.net.
Tuesday & April 25
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) hosts two meet and greet events at the new second location of GNTC’s Practical Nursing program to provide an opportunity to tour the facilities and to meet the instructors and students. The events are on GNTC’s Walker County Campus at 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring. The times are Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, April 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. The location is Building 600, Rooms 6103 and 6105. For more information, contact Tiffany Nance, nursing program assistant, at tnance@gntc.edu or (706) 378-1752.
Wednesday
• The Downton Dalton Development Authority Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the Council Chambers on the first floor. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom at www.downtowndalton.com.
• AdventHealth Murray hosts a one-day hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. AdventHealth Murray has positions available in many areas. Applicants can interview with hiring managers, and same day offers will be made to qualified individuals and positions. Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is recommended but not required to attend. Visit the following link to register: http://link.adventhealth.com/tp/rj6-4VECL-e.K.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission meets at 11 a.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
• The Dalton High School botany class has its annual plant sale from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the greenhouse in the school's west parking lot. They are selling summer squash, milkweed, Roma tomatoes, cilantro, basil, dill and much more.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Grace Medical Outreach Ministry presents GraceFest, an evening of music and worship, featuring four Christian music groups: Chris McDaniel and Collective Worship; the Ruth Brown Choir from New Hope Baptist Church; and the worship teams from Fellowship Bible Church and Grace Presbyterian Church. The concert is at Stage 123, 123 W. Gordon St. in downtown Dalton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7. Admission is free and includes dinner from Buckin' Burrito. The event benefits Grace Medical Outreach, a charity that provides free house call medical care for homebound and indigent patients. To register for the event and dinner, call (706) 237-3506 or visit gracemedicaloutreach.org/events.
Friday & May 19
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts workshops titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)" led by Bradley Wilson. The cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play is emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students re given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students provide their own materials. The workshops are offered Friday and May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You need to register for each workshop separately. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Saturday
• The United We Stand Avenue of Flags holds a workday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in preparation for Memorial Day. Please meet in the Hamilton Street parking deck ground floor. Please wear work clothes and bring gloves.
• Volunteers will gather at the Crown Gardens & Archives at 715 Chattanooga Ave. at 9:30 a.m. to load up on supplies like litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags for a cleanup event on Earth Day at the Hamilton House sponsored by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. Organizers say to make sure to wear your rain boots as there will be cleanup around Crown Creek, which flows through the backyard of the Hamilton House. Crown Creek flows directly into the Conasauga River. There will be prizes given out at the end of the event.
• The Friends of the Vann House and staff of the Vann House are actively recruiting volunteers to act as docents at the site. A training session from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are given a manual and "take home" materials for further study so each can be better prepared for future programs. To sign up, call the site at (706) 695-2598 and leave your name and phone number. There is no charge and each participant will receive something special from the Friends of the Vann House.
