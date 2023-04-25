Today
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
• The annual Senior Expo hosted by the Whitfield County Senior Center is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. This event offers opportunities for older adults to meet and interact with professionals from diverse disciplines. Agencies, businesses, assisted living, healthcare, hospice, Medicare and other professionals whose focus and purpose is to support, educate and guide older adults as they age will attend in person for the public to meet. There is a bingo game with prizes donated by vendors. This event is free.
• Dalton State College honors retiring President Margaret Venable with an event from 4 to 6 p.m. on the patio between the Pope Student Center lower level and Gignilliat Hall. Remarks begin at 5:15. The event moves inside Gignilliat Hall if it’s raining.
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) hosts a meet and greet event at the new second location of GNTC’s Practical Nursing program to provide an opportunity to tour the facilities and to meet the instructors and students. The event is on GNTC’s Walker County Campus at 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Building 600, rooms 6103 and 6105. For more information, contact Tiffany Nance, nursing program assistant, at tnance@gntc.edu or (706) 378-1752.
• Hamilton Medical Center hosts its “For Her” women’s event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center. Dr. Chelsea Forrester, Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus, and Dr. Dustin Johnston, Hamilton Physician Group – Primary Care – Dalton, will present a Physician Talk and Q&A on “Women’s Health and Disease Prevention” at 5 p.m. Those who attend the Physician Talk have priority entry to the exhibit hall. Screenings include cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, thyroid, hearing, vascular, skin cancer check and breast exam (physical breast exam). The event also includes mini massages, acupuncture, food, health and wellness vendors, giveaways and door prizes. All activities, services and giveaways are available while supplies last and time permits. Those who register and attend the event receive a free gift. If you would like to attend and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering. To register, visit hamiltonhealth.com/forher2023 or call (706) 272-6114.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
• The Dalton Junior High School school council meets at 1 p.m. at the school.
Thursday
• The Brookwood School school council meets at noon.
• The Georgia State Retirees Association will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday at noon at the Western Sizzlin on Cleveland Highway. The speaker will be Diane Franklin, the Whitfield County Animal Shelter Director.
Friday
• The Learning Tree Elementary School holds a walkathon at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park at 8 a.m. to raise money to refurbish its athletic field. A project is underway to reshape, drain and sod the field behind the school. The field will be used for social events, softball, flag football and soccer. The Learning Tree is a pre-k through eighth-grade school run by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. For more information, contact Principal Twila Brown at twbrown@learningtreeschool.org or visit www.learningtreeschool.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Georgia Cities Week is an annual celebration of the great work cities across the state do to positively impact the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. This year, the city of Dalton celebrates the occasion with a free concert in Burr Park downtown. At least three food trucks will be on hand so visitors can enjoy lunch outside with the music. The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dalton band The Buckner Brothers perform at the celebration.
Saturday
• The Bill Gregory Health Care Classic features 10K, 5K and 2K timed races starting and ending at the Bradley Wellness Center. Registration for the races is open on Live4ItCommunity.org. Registration from through race day is $35 per participant. Only pre-registrants are guaranteed a race T-shirt. For more information on the race, visit the website at Live4ItCommunity.org or Facebook page @Live4ItJourney.
• A Baby Dash 5K fun run/walk is at Haig Mill Lake Park to benefit the Women’s Enrichment Center. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the run/walk will start at 9. The event is billed as a Community Baby Shower, and people are encouraged to bring baby items to restock the Baby Boutique at the center. More information about the center can be found at https://www.wecnorthga.org or https://www.facebook.com/WECNorthGA or by calling (706) 278-1050.
• The 23rd annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament this day at Indian Trace Golf Course. Proceeds support the club’s numerous service projects in Murray County. The shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is a four-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $60 per person. Prizes will be awarded. The really big award is $10,000 courtesy of Chatsworth Ford for a hole-in-one on hole 18. Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. Seniors (age 70 and up) play from the red tees and have their own longest drive prize on hole 17. There is a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony at the end of the tournament. If weather forces the postponement of the tournament, the rain date is May 20. For more information, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959. Hole sponsorships are available for $150 each.
• The Creative Arts Guild, at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton, holds its annual Spring for the Arts at 11 a.m. The event raises funds needed to support the Guild’s Arts in Education programs and the partnership between the Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation. The event includes an outdoor champagne brunch in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden on what is International Sculpture Day. It includes a three-course brunch, docent guided tours of the Sculpture Garden and live music. There is a raffle with gift and travel packages from local and regional businesses as well as a cork pull. For tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Monday
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
May 2
• Anna Shaw Children’s Institute holds its CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar at noon. Dr. Emily Brandt, developmental-behavioral pediatrician, gives a presentation on “Talking With Your Child About Their Diagnosis.” Visit the event section at Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for livestreaming information. For more information, call (706) 226-8900.
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Warm Season Grass Lawns” with Clint Waltz, University of Georgia Extension turfgrass specialist. Please register in advance by Monday, May 1, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
May 3
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
May 4-6
• The Dalton Flower Show returns in May to the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Anyone may enter and all ages from young children through older adults are invited to participate. There are no fees to enter this community and family flower show. Bring your entries to the community center on Thursday, May 4, with horticulture entries brought in from 4 and 6 p.m. On Friday, May 5, entries in design and arrangements should be brought in from 8 and 9:30 a.m. Judging is from 10 a.m. and noon. The public may visit the show on Friday, May 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Flower Show Committee asks that all entries be picked up by 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Flyers with details on how to enter the show can be picked up at the Whitfield County Senior Center (302 Cappes St.) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 5
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Murray County High School Spring Concert and Piano Recital is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
May 6
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library.
• Carl Lancaster with Lakeshore Community Gardens talks about local gardening resources in Dalton at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• A Cinco de Mayo fundraiser to benefit St. Mark’s Preschool is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St.
May 7
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society meets at 2:30 p.m. at the Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. Historic Preservation Awards and scholarships will be presented.
May 8
• Jennifer DesRochers starts a four-course series on Forest Ecology from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. The first course is about trees. Other courses in the series follow in the coming months.
May 10
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts a Kids Culinary Arts class titled “Ramen Calm and Roll On” from 5 to 8 p.m. Get your noodle on and come roll with the Guild in this ramen and sushi class. Students will craft a one-of-a-kind bowl of ramen and work on rolling authentic and fun sushi rolls. The class is for ages 9-13. The cost is $60 per student. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
May 11
• The Benton MacKaye Trail (BMT) Association sponsors an 8-mile moderate hike in the Cohuttas: Dally Gap Hemptop trail, joining the BMT at Spanish Oaks, then on to the remains of the old fire tower at Hemptop mountain. Hike leaders are Tom and Carolyn Sewell. The current social distancing and health rules are used. For more information, contact HikeLeaderTS@bmtamail.org.
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its annual covered dish supper at the Charles Judy Poag Senior Center in Chatsworth. Supper begins at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30. The agenda features scholarship presentations, a remembrance program, member awards, honoring newly retired educators and the election and installation of 2023-2025 officers. Members are asked to bring their favorite salad, vegetable or dessert to share.
May 12
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Dalton-Whitfield unit of the Church Women United holds May Friendship Day at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Selvidge St. President Reba Bonds extends an invitation to all Church Women United members to attend. The Church Women United’s goal is to continue the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice. For more information, contact Reba Bonds at (706) 483-7203.
May 13
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society hosts Tea with Mom at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth as a unique way to celebrate those special ladies during Mother’s Day weekend. Tea with Mom features a tasty assortment of refreshments in a beautiful, historic setting. The first seating is at noon with a second seating at 2 p.m. The afternoon will include photo opportunities in the Wright Hotel, which was built in 1909. North Murray High School cosmetology students will assist with hats, hair and makeup as well as serving the tables. There will also be brief lessons on tea party etiquette. Plan to arrive 15 minutes before your seating. Tickets are $20 for mom and a guest with any additional guests $5 each. Tickets can be purchased from the Clerk’s Office at the Murray County Courthouse or Pat’s Antiques on Market Street in downtown Chatsworth. Seating is limited. The deadline is Thursday, May 11. For more information, contact Donna Flood at (706) 695-2932 or Peg Adams at (678) 488-6847. Proceeds help with the continued preservation of the hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
