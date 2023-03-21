Free tax help
• The AARP Foundation, along with locally trained volunteers, is offering free in-person tax assistance through its Tax-Aide program. You can make appointments now at https://tinyurl.com/tax-aidelibrary (at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library for Tuesday and Friday appointments through April 14; call (706) 620-0203 for an appointment.) and at https://tiny.one/tax-aidegaston (at the Mack Gaston Community Center for Saturday appointments April 15; call (706) 397-7053 for an appointment). Appointments can be made for in-person tax preparation which requires a one-time appointment of approximately one hour. Taxpayers should stop by the library or the community center to pick up a packet of forms needed to complete their tax return. AARP provides free personal income tax counseling and tax preparation for middle- to low-income taxpayers with special attention to those 50 years of age and older.
Today
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority meets at 9 a.m. in the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce main level boardroom, 100 S. Hamilton St.
• Believe Greater Dalton officials look back at the organization’s accomplishments during the past five years and unveil plans for the next five years. The event is at 5:30 p.m. at the Weaving Room, a meeting space at the Mill at Crown Garden, 809 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Thursday
• The Family Support Council “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren” monthly meeting is at the Whitfield County Senior Center at 11 a.m. The special program is presented by The Area Agency on Aging. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
• The Georgia State Retirees Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive. The speaker is from The Nest (Birdfeeder and Career Closet) program at Dalton State College.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free DIY @ the Library: Pillow Spray program at 4:30 p.m. This program shows you how to create your own pillow spray to help you relax and
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.