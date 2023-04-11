Today-Thursday
• The Spring Plant Sale at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is held. The is today through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until plants sell out. Purchases may be made with cash or check. The sale is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community while giving horticulture students real-world experience and an opportunity to display their work. All proceeds benefit the horticulture program at GNTC. Prices are all 10-inch hanging baskets $12 each, all 6-inch pots $5 each, Kimberly ferns $10 each, all four packs $5 each and all flats $32 each. The sale is at the greenhouses across from GNTC’s Floyd County Campus, next to the Woodlee Building.
Today
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) holds a Career Fair for GNTC students and graduates and others from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome. More than 30 employers will have representatives in attendance. For more information, contact Career Services via email to careerservices@gntc.edu.
• Church Women United invite the women of the community to come and help make a difference at a reorganizational meeting at 11 a.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. This year’s theme is: “Living a legacy of love: Doing God’s work,” based on Acts 20:35. Please feel free to send a representative or a committee from your group. You may RSVP to RBJackson74@gmail.com or call or text (706) 483-7203. For more information, visit www.churchwomenunited.net.
• In preparation for the Dalton Flower Show in May, free flower arranging workshops are offered to children and adults at the Whitfield County Senior Center, 302 Cappes St. Instructors Jeane Jones and Joanne Lewis lead the workshop for adults at 2:30 p.m. followed by the youth workshop at 3. For more information, contact Brelinda Bolles at (706) 226-2154 or (706) 264-7461 or the senior center at (706) 278-3700. The Dalton Flower Show is open to the public on Friday, May 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Horticulture entries are taken on Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. and floral design/arrangements are taken on Friday, May 5, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Limestone Valley Soil and Water Conservation District meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Double L Restaurant at 449 Industrial Blvd. in Ellijay.
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library Executive Board of Trustees has a called meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton offers a Culinary Arts class titled “For Peeps Sake” from 6 to 9 p.m. Feeling “BAAAD” about Easter cuisine? Learn how to elevate your menu without the “sheep” thrills. You’ll be so stuffed it’s not even “bunny” and you will leave with the confidence to serve “EGGcellent” fare to dye for. The class is for ages 18 and up. The cost is $70 per student. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Thursday
• The City Park School school council meets in the conference room at 11:30 a.m.
• The Salvation Army telethon to raise funds to send children to summer camp is from 7 to 9 p.m on WDNN. Call (706) 278-3966 or visit 1109 N. Thornton Ave. in Dalton to make your donation early. To donate online, visit the Donate to Dalton Youth Camp Campaign (salvationarmygeorgia.org).
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Gallery Opening and Artist Reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event spotlights sculpture with International Sculpture Day and the Guild’s Spring For The Arts event on Saturday, April 29. Gallery FIVE20 features Chris Beck. Gallery ONE1 features Rial Rye. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Friday-Sunday, April 20-22
• Dalton State College Theatre presents “The Rainmaker,” a romantic comedy by N. Richard Nash. The production is performed on campus in the Goodroe Auditorium on Friday, Saturday, April 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 nightly and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at https://tinyurl.com/48s7fypx.
Saturday
• Park Day, the American Battlefield Trust’s annual hands-on preservation event, is this day. Several events are planned. At Rocky Face Ridge Park (2209 Crow Valley Road) starting at 11 a.m., the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) hosts a scavenger hunt. Local Boy Scouts spearhead a trail cleanup, with volunteers picking up trash and debris. The event concludes with a mountain bike race.
Another cleanup is planned at the Dalton Confederate Cemetery at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet by the Memorial Wall. Tasks include clearing brush, landscaping and trash removal. Attendees are asked to bring gloves, rakes and other yard tools. The Confederate Cemetery is on the east side of West Hill Cemetery near the chapel. There is a Park Day event at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site near Varnell at 8 a.m. Participants should meet on the mill porch. Planned activities include clearing brush, landscaping, painting, planting, trail maintenance, trash removal and general cleaning of buildings. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, shovels and rakes. There is a Park Day cleanup at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery on Confederate Cemetery Road starting at 9 a.m.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library hosts representatives from area colleges from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for outreach and access to career and learning opportunities for high school students considering higher education, as well as adult learners interested in starting or returning to college studies. The colleges are Dalton State College, Georgia Highlands College, Kennesaw State University, the University of North Georgia and the University of West Georgia. Representatives from the Georgia Student Finance Commission, Georgia Department of Human Services and the Financial Planning Association of Georgia will attend to answer questions and provide information on financial planning, financial aid, scholarships and grants. The Financial Planning Association hosts an education session, “Budgeting 101,” at 11 a.m. College Day at the Library is not just for prospective students. It’s a family day, too, and an opportunity to explore the resources public libraries offer. There are tables for attendees to learn more about resources such as GALILEO, Georgia’s virtual library, and the Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. There are games and activities, and the Friends of the Library and volunteers will hand out free hamburgers, hot dogs, refreshments and snacks. All proceeds from sales and donations go to the library.
• The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP holds a Community Awareness Day from noon to 3 p.m at the Mack Gaston Community Center pavilion. The day promotes health, education, voting, volunteering and socialization and features health, education and community resources.
• The free Model Train Expo is at the Chatsworth Depot featuring model trains of various scales and including a couple of ride-on trains. Vendors expected to be on site include those offering train-themed embroidered children’s clothing, railroad artwork and model trains/accessories of all scales. A model train set will be raffled. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and can be purchased at the event or in advance from the Crown Archives, the Murray County Clerk of Court office, Pat’s Antiques or from depot committee members. The 1905 L&N Railroad Depot is at 219 N. First Ave. and is open from noon to 5 p.m.The 1960 SCL Caboose behind the depot will also be open during the same hours.
The adjacent Wright Hotel will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. to give visitors one last opportunity to view the Tennga exhibit. The Section Foreman’s House, in the corner of the city park, will be open to again showcase its collection of early 20th century furnishings and photographs with local connections. Donations are always appreciated.
Monday
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hal.
• The Varnell City Council meets at 6 p.m. at Varnell City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
• Murray County High School alumni are invited to the MCHS Alumni Association meeting at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss membership and the annual scholarship awards. Membership in the alumni group is still $10 per year. Dues can be sent to the MCHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA, 30705. For more information, contact President Pete Adams at drpete@windstream.net.
April 19
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
April 21
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Grace Medical Outreach Ministry presents GraceFest, an evening of music and worship, featuring four Christian music groups: Chris McDaniel and Collective Worship; the Ruth Brown Choir from New Hope Baptist Church; and the worship teams from Fellowship Bible Church and Grace Presbyterian Church. The concert is at Stage 123, 123 W. Gordon St. in downtown Dalton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7. Admission is free and includes dinner from Buckin’ Burrito. The event benefits Grace Medical Outreach, a charity that provides free house call medical care for homebound and indigent patients. To register for the event and dinner, call (706) 237-3506 or visit gracemedicaloutreach.org/events.
April 21, May 19
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts workshops titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. The cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play is emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students re given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students provide their own materials. The workshops are offered April 21 and May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You need to register for each workshop separately. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
April 22
• The United We Stand Avenue of Flags holds a workday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in preparation for Memorial Day. Please meet in the Hamilton Street parking deck ground floor. Please wear work clothes and bring gloves.
April 24
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public.
April 25
• The annual Senior Expo hosted by the Whitfield County Senior Center is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. This event offers opportunities for older adults to meet and interact with professionals from diverse disciplines. Agencies, businesses, assisted living, healthcare, hospice, Medicare and other professionals whose focus and purpose is to support, educate and guide older adults as they age will attend in person for the public to meet. There will be a bingo game with prizes donated by vendors. This event is free. Lunch is offered at no charge. However, you must sign up by calling the senior center at (706) 278-3700. The deadline is Friday, April 13.
• Dalton State College honors retiring President Margaret Venable with an event from 4 to 6 p.m. on the patio between the Pope Student Center lower level and Gignilliat Hall. Remarks begin at 5:15. The event moves inside Gignilliat Hall if it’s raining.
April 26
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
April 27
• The Brookwood School school council meets at noon.
April 28
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
April 29
• The 23rd annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for this day at Indian Trace Golf Course. Proceeds support the club’s numerous service projects in Murray County. The shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is a four-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $60 per person. Prizes will be awarded. The really big award is $10,000 courtesy of Chatsworth Ford for a hole in one on hole 18. Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. Seniors (age 70 and up) play from the red tees and have their own longest drive prize on hole 17. There is a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony at the end of the tournament.
If weather forces the postponement of the tournament, the rain date is May 20. For more information, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959.
• The Creative Arts Guild, at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton, holds its annual Spring for the Arts at 11 a.m. The event raises funds needed to support the Guild’s Arts in Education programs and the partnership between the Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation. The event will include an outdoor champagne brunch in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden on what is International Sculpture Day. it will include a three-course brunch, docent guided tours of the Sculpture Garden and live music. There will be a raffle with gift and travel packages from businesses as well as a cork pull.
For tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
