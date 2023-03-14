Today
• The Dalton-Whitfield unit of the Church Women United has a planning meeting at Mack C. Gaston Community Center at 11 a.m. to revitalize the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free TnT DIY: Saint Patrick’s Day Slime program for tweens and teens at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
• The Downtown Dalton Development Authority Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall in the first floor council chambers. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom by accessing link information at www.downtowndalton.com.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday-Saturday
• “Dearly Departed” is presented at the Artistic Civic Theatre at 907 Gaston St. in Dalton Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are adults, $16; seniors 65 and older, $14; and students and children under 10, $12. Tickets are on sale at https://actdalton.org.
Thursday
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association meets at Edna’s Restaurant in Chatsworth. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program at 1:15 featuring Steve Loughridge, Murray County Schools superintendent, and LeeAnn Sturtz, representative with Association Member Benefits Advisors. All retired educators are invited to attend.
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) hosts a free Kids STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Festival from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the Whitfield Murray Campus at 2310 Maddox Chapel Road N.E.. Georgia Public Broadcasting PBS Kids staff are special guests and join GNTC’s Early Childhood Care and Education program instructors and students to present activities. There are snacks and giveaways. The first 100 participants receive free dinner and are provided with free meal cards from Chick-fil-A. The first 150 kids receive free GNTC bookbags filled with fun activities to take home. For more information, contact Daizha Staples, GNTC’s special populations coordinator, at (706) 291-3362 or dstaples@gntc.edu.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Hammond Creek Middle School
