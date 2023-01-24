Today
• The city of Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority meets at 9 a.m. at the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Hamilton St.
• The city of Dalton Employee Pension Plan Board of Directors meets at 3 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers “TnT Treats: S’mores Mini No-Bake Cream Pie” at 4:30 p.m. Tweens and teens can try their hand at treat-making with these delicious no-bake pies. All supplies provided. For sixth to 12th grade.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Conasauga Drug Court conducts a graduation ceremony for four of its participants at 10 a.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St.) in the jury assembly room. Refreshments are provided
• The Brookwood School school council meets at noon.
• The Georgia State Retirees Association meets at noon at Western Sizzlin (501 Legion Drive). All retired state employees are invited.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers “DIY at the Library: Sugar Scrub” at 4:30 p.m. Create your own sugar scrub so you can have a spa day at home. All supplies provided. For ages 19-plus.
Thursday-Saturday
• Artistic Civic Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets at actdalton.org or by calling (706) 278-4796. This production will not look like your average Shakespeare play. The setting has been changed and the show has moved all the way into the 20th century. Set against the backdrop of World War II, Don Pedro and his men have returned to America after the allied forces liberated Paris in the summer of 1944.
Friday-Saturday
• “Hellman v. McCarthy” by Brian Richard Mori, a fictionalized account of the greatest literary feud of modern history between Lillian Hellman and Mary McCarthy, is the next play on the Dalton Little Theatre stage at 7 p.m. The play, directed by Doug May, features Kitty Reel as Hellman and Judith Beasley as McCarthy. Tickets are available at www.daltonlittletheatre.com.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Saturday
• The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is at Smyrna Baptist Church on this day. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and features some old favorites from earlier days but also songs from the newest convention songbooks. There is congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge. Soups, sandwiches and desserts to follow. For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road.
• The WoodSongs Dalton concert series is back after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. The concert proceeds benefit the DEO Clinic, and contributions from each concert are matched up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen of America. The 2023 concert series is at First Presbyterian Church at 101 S. Selvidge St. The first show is this day at 7 p.m. and features the Zoe & Cloyd trio. Advance tickets are $20. At the door, tickets are $24. Online tickets are on sale at http://woodsongsdalton.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the DEO Clinic in the Mack Gaston Community Center, the Dalton Freight Depot Gift Shop and at Bigham Music.
Monday
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers Applying to FAFSA at 5 p.m. Learn how to complete the 2023-24 FAFSA application. This course does not require registration to attend. For ages 14-plus; presentation is bilingual.
Feb. 3
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts an Exhibition Reception and Celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is an introduction to the field of Arts in Health, featuring patient arts experiences. It is presented in partnership with the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, Hamilton Health Care System and sponsored by the Howalt Arts and Wellness Program at Hamilton Medical Center. Also included will be Artists at Work. Artist Juno will show work inspired by her time at the Conasauga River. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Feb. 4
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Feb. 5
• Six historic buildings in Whitfield and Murray counties offer free admission on Super Museum Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is participating in the statewide event sponsored by the Georgia History Festival, a project of the Georgia Historical Society. The buildings are the Blunt House in Dalton, the Chatsworth Depot, the Hamilton House in Dalton, the Huff House in Dalton, the old Spring Place Methodist Church and the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth. Members of the historical society will give tours of the properties.
Feb. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
Feb. 7
• Anna Shaw Children’s Institute holds its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar at noon. Evan Anderson, PhD, a pediatric psychologist, gives a presentation on “Tips for Covering Difficult and Sensitive Topics with your Children.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live-streaming information. For more information, call (706) 226-8900.
• The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St.) in the Board of Commissioners meeting room. The meeting is open to the public.
Feb. 8
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts an adult Culinary Arts class from 6 to 9 p.m. Join us to master the art of French cooking in this special Valentine’s class. French wine will be included in cost of class. Must be 21 or older. Cost is $80. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 10
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts “Heartstrings, A Valentine’s Dinner with Live Music” from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy appetizers and a seated dinner prepared by the Guild’s culinary arts instructor, Chef Courtney Coffey. Classical guitarist Alejandro Olson and string ensemble Somersault String Ensemble will provide a backdrop of live music for the evening. Tickets are $75 per person, $150 per couple. Tickets include dinner, live music and a complementary glass of prosecco. A cash bar is available serving beer and wine. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Feb. 11
• The Whitfield County Republican Party convenes precinct caucuses to elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Whitfield County Republican Party Convention at 10 a.m. Registration will open at 9 a.m. at Whitfield County Republican Party Headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at dianneputnam@hotmail.com or (706) 217-5929.
Feb. 16
• The Murray County High School Talent Show is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. There will be a $5 admission at the door. All proceeds will go to support the chorus program. To audition for the show, please email Mrs. Sikes at catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us. Auditions will be on Feb. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to all Murray County High School students and faculty. All talents are welcome, but must be school appropriate. The act is responsible for all equipment.
Feb. 18
• A full-day winter genealogy workshop is at the Crown Gardens & Archives. Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. A Brick Walls workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall. Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sack lunches are available for $7, or participants may bring a lunch. The classes at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $45 for one day, or $75 for the two workshops (the first was Jan. 14). Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
Feb. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
March 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 8
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Kids Culinary Class titled “3.14 Day” from 5 to 8 p.m. The class is for ages 9 to 13. Cost is $60. Help celebrate “Pi” day! Students will make an assortment of pies — fruit pies, double-crusted pies, lattice work pies and savory sensational pies. So many “Pis” to pick from. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
March 9
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds it monthly meeting at Edna’s restaurant in Chatsworth. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program at 1:15. The program features Murray County Schools and Leeann Sturtz with Association Member Benefits Advisors. All local educators are invited.
March 11
• The Whitfield County Republican Party Convention convenes at 10 a.m. at 416 S. Glenwood Ave. in Dalton to elect delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and State Convention. Additionally, the convention will conduct all other business as necessary. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee of $25, which is to cover the cost of the county convention. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at dianneputnam@hotmail.com or (706) 217-5929.
March 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
