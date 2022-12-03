Saturday
• A Mistletoe Market is at the Creative Arts Guild from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors in the facility’s two dance studios. Also on Saturday, Brookwood School’s Christkindl Markt coincides with the Guild’s Mistletoe Market.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia’s Santa Paws is at Petsmart from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your family and your pets for family portraits. You will receive two 5x7s for $15.
• Dalton’s Christmas festivities continue when the Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center presents its Second Annual Mistletoe Festival in downtown Dalton from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A $5 admission gets you into all events. Most of the activities will take place at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Ethan Slaughter, a singer from LaFayette who has been tapped to compete on the upcoming season of “American Idol,” will perform. Children will be able to have their photos taken with Santa Claus, and there will be a Mr. and Mrs. Mistletoe Pageant at Stage 123 at 123 Gordon St. from 1 to 3 p.m. The movie “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” will be shown at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Wink Theatre. Tickets for the festival can be purchased the day of the event or in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-mistletoe-festival-tickets-419814094257.
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society’s Polar Express event returns to the Chatsworth Depot from noon to 4 p.m. Dramatic readings of the book “The Polar Express” by local retired educator C.L. Dunn will take place inside the depot on each half hour. The depot will be decorated for the Christmas holidays. The depot’s Big Blue Train will take riders to visit Santa at the nearby historic Wright Hotel. The hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. New this year, the Wright Hotel will also be open for tours during the same hours. Refreshments will be served at the depot by Friends of the Chatsworth-Murray County Library. The event is free for children 10 and under (must be accompanied by a paid adult), but a $3 donation for those ages 11 and up is requested for depot admission. The Big Blue Train rides to see Santa and the hotel tours are free, but donations are always encouraged. The depot is on First Avenue in the historic district of downtown while the Wright Hotel is on the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue, a block east of the Murray County Courthouse.
• The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center’s annual Tour of Homes has returned for the holiday season. The event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring the homes of Roger Cheek and Alan Peeples; Dr. Justin and Jennie Hare; Cindy Michaels; and Chris and Lauren Sain. There is also a buffet dinner at The Farm. Tickets are $60 per person and include the tour and dinner; tour tickets only are $35. Tickets can be purchased at the crisis center’s Facebook page or by calling (706) 278-6595.
Sunday
• The Tunnel Hill community Christmas Tree Lighting event is at the Tunnel Hill Depot at 4 p.m. There are food trucks, coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, pictures with Santa Claus, music and fun. The tree lighting is at 6:30.
