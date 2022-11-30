U.S. Senate runoff early voting
• Early voting for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is through Friday. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker. In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road. In Whitfield County, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the elections office in the courthouse.
Today
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Today and Thursday
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners holds workshops on the 2023 budget today at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m. The meetings will take place in the fifth-floor conference room of the Wells Fargo Bank building at 201 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton. Both are open to the public.
Thursday
• Get a free HIV test on World AIDS Day anytime from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. by the Living Bridge Center in Canton or Dalton. Testing locations are at the Living Bridge Center South at 130 Riverstone Terrace, Suite 102, in Canton and at the Whitfield County Health Department’s Adult Health Clinic at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton. The Living Bridge Center staff will hand out goodie bags, T-shirts and treats at both sites to anyone who gets a free HIV test this day. For more information about HIV prevention, World AIDS Day or the free HIV testing being offered this day, call the Living Bridge Center in Dalton at (706) 281-2360.
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators holds its annual December Auction on from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. The event features a buffet luncheon, a live auction, a silent auction and pre-priced items. Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood is the auctioneer. The buffet price is $24 per person, and a luncheon ticket must be purchased to participate in the auction. Questions about reservations may be sent to saracdavis@windstream.net. All funds from the auction benefit the scholarship fund. Members are asked to bring an unwrapped new toy to be donated to Sharing is Caring.
• Each year since 1935, Dalton Utilities has lit the star on Mount Rachel, signaling to Dalton residents and visitors that the Christmas season has begun. The star also calls attention to Mount Rachel and the ladies for whom it was named, Rachel Hamilton and Rachel, the daughter of John and Rachel Hamilton. Celebrate with the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society by visiting the Hamilton House between 3 and 5 p.m. to hear more about Rachel Hamilton and Mount Rachel. Then walk next door to the Crown Gardens & Archives for the lighting of the star at dusk.The choir of First Presbyterian Church has been invited to sing Christmas carols. Rachel and John Hamilton were among the church founders.
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave.
• The annual Dalton Christmas Parade is at 7 p.m. following its familiar route as it starts near First Baptist Church of Dalton, travels east on Waugh Street, then south on Hamilton Street, right on Morris Street and onto Thornton Avenue. The Dalton Noon Lions Club has been the parade sponsor since 1985.
The parade is the organization’s biggest fundraiser. Proceeds from entry fees are used for services to help the blind and visually impaired in this area.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Friday-Saturday
• A Mistletoe Market plus December Gallery Opening and Artist Reception is Friday at the Creative Arts Guild. The Guild presents its annual Mistletoe Market on Friday from noon to 7:30 p.m. and continuing on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors in the facility’s two dance studios. This year’s Market co-occurs with the Guild’s Gallery Opening and Artist Reception that Friday night, with the opening and reception from 5:30 to 7:30. That event will feature painter Jaime Barks in Gallery FIVE20 and Melisa Henley and Arts in Health in Gallery ONE11. Also on Saturday, Dec. 3, Brookwood Elementary School’s Christkindl Markt will coincide with the Guild’s Mistletoe Market.
Saturday
• The Friends of the Library book sale is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia’s Santa Paws is at Petsmart from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can bring your family and your pets for family portraits. You will receive two 5x7s for $15.
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society’s Polar Express event returns to the Chatsworth Depot from noon to 4 p.m. Dramatic readings of the book “The Polar Express” by local retired educator C.L. Dunn will take place inside the depot on each half hour. The depot will be decorated for the Christmas holidays. The depot’s Big Blue Train will take riders to visit Santa at the nearby historic Wright Hotel. The hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. New this year, the Wright Hotel will also be open for tours during the same hours. Refreshments will be served at the depot by Friends of the Chatsworth-Murray County Library. The event is free for children 10 and under (must be accompanied by a paid adult), but a $3 donation for those ages 11 and up is requested for depot admission. The Big Blue Train rides to see Santa and the hotel tours are free, but donations are always encouraged. The depot is on First Avenue in the historic district of downtown while the Wright Hotel is on the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue, a block east of the Murray County Courthouse.
• The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center’s annual Tour of Homes has returned for the holiday season. The event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring the homes of Roger Cheek and Alan Peeples; Dr. Justin and Jennie Hare; Cindy Michaels; and Chris and Lauren Sane. There is also a buffet dinner at The Farm. Tickets are $60 per person and include the tour and dinner; tour tickets only are $35.
Tickets can be purchased at the crisis center’s Facebook page or by calling (706) 278-6595.
Sunday
• The Tunnel Hill community Christmas Tree Lighting event is at the Tunnel Hill Depot at 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, pictures with Santa Claus, music and fun. The tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the Westwood School Wildcats chorus directed by Tiffany Hunt at 10:45 a.m. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Tuesday
• Voting for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is this date. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 7
Dec. 9
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the Rome Flute Ensemble’s annual Christmas performance led by Lisa Elders of Dalton at 11 a.m. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 9-10
• Candlelight Tours are at the Chief Vann House. Visitors will tour the lovingly decorated house by candlelight while listening to live music, sponsored by the Friends of the Chief Vann House. The tours are Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. Arrive by 8 p.m. to fully enjoy the holiday experience. Candlelight Tours admission is $7. The Chief Vann House is at 82 Highway 225 N. in Chatsworth.
Dec. 9-11, 16-18
• For 30 years “The Nutcracker” ballet has been a tradition during the holiday season for the Northwest Georgia region. “Nutcracker 2022,” presented by the Dalton Arts Project, will feature more than 300 local and guest performers for eight performances: Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Colonnade Theatre, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. Tickets are $20 and are on sale to the public starting Monday, Nov. 28, at 411 North Park Drive in Dalton. Bring one can of food for the local food bank and get $1 off your ticket price. Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
Dec. 10
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail. A workday is this date and begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon. Volunteers will meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk next to the college’s athletic fields on George Rice Drive. Gloves and tools will be provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
• Murray County High School Fine Arts is proud to present our first ever holiday bazaar at 8 a.m. There is a $3 per person entry fee. Come out for food, crafts, holiday gifts, and more. Table spots are $40 a piece. All money raised will go to benefit the art, chorus, and drama programs at the high school. Please email ashli.solinger@murray.k12.ga.us or catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us for more information, to register your booth or to make payments.
