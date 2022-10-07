Today
• Northwest Georgia high school students can speak with representatives of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s industrial programs about the benefits of learning a skilled trade during Industrial Career Day from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton.
• The Murray County High School class of 1972 recently celebrated its 50th reunion with a picnic and has another picnic planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge to attend so bring your own food, drinks and a chair for a good social event. The location is 1860 Carters Road, which is off Old Highway 411. For more information, call Robert Dotson at (706) 264-2152.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Friday-Saturday
• The Wright Hotel Committee of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society hosts the fall Porch Sale at the hotel in downtown Chatsworth from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. The used book sale will be in the garage. All proceeds go to the hotel preservation fund. For more information, check the Wright Hotel Facebook page during the sale week for pictures and details.
Saturday
• The final work day of the year at Dunagan Cemetery is at 8 a.m. (or whatever time works for you). There will be a little social time, enjoying biscuits, coffee and juice together when the project is complete. Please help spread the word. The mowing season runs April through October of each year. “We appreciate so much the willing volunteers and wonderful support we receive in maintaining the cemetery grounds,” organizers said. “We especially appreciate those ‘unseen workers’ who cannot make it on Saturday but come earlier in the week to do their part and more! Many hands make light work!” Contributions to the cemetery operating fund in memory of or in Honor of loved ones are always appreciated and may be sent to Carolyn Lewallen, treasurer, 424 LaFayette Road S.W., Rocky Face, GA 30740. Contact Kim Pickens at (706) 673-5197 or (706) 270-3301 for more information.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• A reunion for friends and families who lived in the Dalton projects from 1951-1980 is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Davis Recreation Center, 904 Civic Drive. Lunch will be available.
Saturday-Sunday
• The Prater’s Mill Country Fair is at the historic mill near Dalton. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is $10 for adults in cash. An ATM is is available before the gate. Children 12 and under and military members with ID are admitted free. Prater’s Mill is at 5845 Georgia Highway 2. Parking and the shuttle are free. The fair is the fundraising event for the site.
For more information, call the Prater’s Mill Foundation at (706) 694-MILL (6455) or visit PratersMill.org/fair/.
Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 15-16
• The Murray Arts Council hosts its 6th Annual Quilt Exhibit at the MAC facility at 120 N. Third Ave. in Chatsworth. The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturdays Oct. 8 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays Oct. 9 and 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit murray-arts.com or MAC’s Facebook page.
Sunday
• The Coalition of Latino Leaders, CLILA, holds its eighth Latino Taste Festival at the Burr Performing Arts Park at the corner of Hamilton Street and Crawford Street and vendors will be at the former parking deck next to the Dalton Depot.
Food vendors from the community will start serving at noon and will continue until 7 p.m. while you can enjoy traditional music and dances performed by groups from Latin American countries and regions. Event link: https://fb.me/e/2PnWuccF4.
Monday
• The Lesche Woman’s Club meets at 6 p.m. at The Huff House, 314 N. Selvidge St. The program — “150 Years! Celebrating Whitfield County Schools” — is presented by Ellen Thompson. Recommended reading “Historic Photographs of the Whitfield County Schools” by Thompson is available at Crown Gardens and Archives.
The Lesche Woman’s Club program theme for 2022-23 is “Reflections on History.” Members will be subject to interesting and informative topics.
Thursday
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds its monthly meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Lunch starts at noon, followed by the program at 12:45 p.m., which features Bill Weaver discussing State Health Benefit Plan and Mike Zarem from Teachers Retirement System. DWMREA business items are also on the agenda. All local retired educators are invited to attend.
Oct. 15
• The Cisco School reunion is at 10 a.m. at the historic school site. The program begins at 11 a.m. with Alvin Jones and Becky Whaley presenting the heritage of the area churches including Cisco, Alaculsey Valley and Doogan Mountain.
Alumni are especially invited, and the public is cordially welcome as well. Attendees are requested to bring finger foods for the luncheon.
Oct. 17
• Alumni of Murray County High School are invited to attend the next meeting of the MCHS Alumni Association at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth at 6:30 p.m. The group will finalize this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 20.
Membership in the alumni group is still only $10 per year. Dues can be sent to the MCHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA, 30705. For more information contact President Pete Adams at drpete@windstream.net.
