Today
• Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan holds a public meeting at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the county annex. The public is encouraged to attend. The tentative agenda includes an ordinance on Broadband Ready Community; the Friends of the GreenHouse Inc. to lease a building at 211 W. Fort St. to be used for a child advocacy center for $1 per year; Murray County to provide building inspection services for the city of Chatsworth for a 60-day temporary period; a resolution authorizing the district attorney of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit to contract with Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council for funding and other purposes; a resolution agreeing to settle the opioid litigation with Publix Super Markets Inc.; and disposal of surplus inventory. Hogan will be available for questions and comments.
• The Board of Commissioners of the Water, Light and Sinking Fund will hold a special called meeting at 11 a.m., in the Dalton Utilities Boardroom. On the agenda is a vote on the hiring of the CEO position. Dalton Utilities is located at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• Big Red Reads, Dalton Public Schools’ summer literacy program offering free books, is at Roan School from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Learn @ the Library: Cricut Custom Mug (ages 19-plus) is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. The program is free.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Checkers and Chess (for ages 19-plus) is from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library. The program is free.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Seth David Coley and the Rabbit Valley Boys in the Truist tent, Jericho Rose and Chattanooga-based country music singer Brandon Davis.
Saturday
• Dunagan Cemetery in Rocky Face hosts a work day at the cemetery beginning at 8 a.m. The cemetery holds a work day for mowing and maintaining the grounds on the second Saturday of each month through October. Refreshments will be available when the project is complete. Contributions to the cemetery operating fund in memory of or in honor of loved ones may be sent to Millie Hicks, Treasurer, 774 LaFayette Rd., SW, Rocky Face, GA 30740. Contact Kim Pickens (706 673-5197 or 706 270-3301) for additional information.
• The Spring Place Ruritan Club sponsors a workday at the spring on Lucy Hill School Street just off Ellijay Street in the center of the township and a community-wide litter pickup in Spring Place. Volunteers will gather at the spring about 8 a.m. and divide into teams to clean out the spring, spruce up the grounds and canvass Ellijay and Elm Streets and hopefully Ga. 225 and Tibbs Bridge Road to pick up trash and make the town look better before Vann House Days later this month and the Spring Place Festival in August. Participants are asked to bring grabbers, tools, waders and such to help rake, trim, cut, clean out, pick up, etc. For more information, contact Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.
• The Chatsworth Depot and the Wright Hotel, properties of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, announce the continuation of the Second Saturday openings for 2023. Both sites will again be open for guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. this day. The Wright Hotel will host local authors while a special Singing at the Depot concert will start at 4 p.m. Admission to tours, singing and book signings is free, but donations are always appreciated.
Sunday
• Dalton native and Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones signs copies of his book “Modern Warriors: Unbroken Bonds of Battle” at 5 p.m. at the Books-a-Million in Dalton Mall at 816 E. Walnut Ave.
Monday
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a 6-mile “easy” hike on the Benton MacKaye Trail’s Lost Creek section. This is a dog-friendly hike (adult humans may bring a leashed dog). Beautiful walk along Big Lost Creek. One stream crossing will probably get your feet a little wet so come prepared. Help Ken Cissna celebrate his 75th! Hike leader: Ken Cissna. For more information, contact hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• Library Lab: Cartesian Diver (prekindergarten through fifth grade) is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. The program is free.
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Tuesday
• Big Red Reads, Dalton Public Schools’ summer literacy program offering free books, is at Westwood School from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is hosting a hiring fair from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Whitfield Crisis Stabilization Unit, 900 Shugart Ave., in Dalton. On-site interviews available. Available jobs include case managers, unit clerks, access specialists, behavioral health technicians, nurses (LPN, RN and APRN), food service workers, peer specialists and more, for the CSU and other agency programs. Many positions only require a high school diploma; on-the-job training provided. Full-time, part-time and on-call staff needed, all shifts available. For more information about careers at Highland Rivers, visit http://highlandrivers.org/careers.
• TnT Game On: Paint Relay (sixth-12th grade) is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. The program is free.
July 12
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• Building Block Time! (prekindergarten to fifth grade) is at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m. The program is free.
July 14
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors an easy to moderate 4- to 5-mile hike on the Rhododendron Trail to Bear Paw Trail and return. Hike leader: Ralph Collison. For more information, contact hikeleaderRC@bmtamail.org.
• The Creative Arts Guild offers the Great British Invasion culinary class for ages 18-plus, $80. For more information about all culinary classes, email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kilough in the Truist tent, Tophouse and The Arcadian Wild, a Nashville, Tennessee-based folk band.
July 17
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• Alumni of Murray County High School are invited to a meeting of the MCHS Alumni Association at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth beginning at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss membership and the annual alumni Hall of Fame induction. Membership in the alumni group is $10 per year. Dues can be sent to the MCHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA 30705. For more information, contact President Pete Adams at drpete@windstream.net.
July 18
• Teen Book Club (sixth to 12th grade) is at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library from 5 to 6 p.m. The program is free.
July 19
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 21
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Creative Arts Guild’s Expressive Painting in Acrylics Workshop with Bradley Wilson guides students in practicing the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on the work. Ages 18-plus, this class is geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Students will provide their own materials. There is one workshop remaining this summer, this day, from noon to 3 p.m., $40. For more information about visual arts classes, email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Joe Vidalez in the Truist tent, Shugah Munny and Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute.
July 24
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
July 24-29
• ADREAM (Animal Disaster Relief, Emergency Assistance and More), a 501©(3) nonprofit, is hosting a Waggin’ Tail Scavenger Hunt. From July 24-29 hunt clues at your convenience. On July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. go to ADREAM headquarters at 1814 Utility Road in Rocky Face for final clues in person, or join via livestream. For more information, visit www.adreamcharity.org, call (706) 313-3924 or visit ADREAM on Facebook.
July 26
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
July 28
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are As Seen on TV in the Truist tent, Remembering January and Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute.
Aug. 2
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 4
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kelsi Westfall in the Truist tent, Live Out Loud and The Core.
Aug. 7
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 9
• Always wanted to make bread but haven’t worked it in yet? Come bake with the Creative Arts Guild in Bread 101: ages 18-plus, $80. “Knead” more carbs in your life? Join the Guild for this practical class in this ancient craft. For more information about all culinary classes, email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 11
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 12
• The Dalton High School class of 1963 will have a 60-year reunion. For more information or to register to attend contact Fred Burdick at burdickf500@gmail.com.
Aug. 16
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 18
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 19
• “What’s Cooking in Spring Place?” is the theme for the 26th annual Spring Place Community Festival at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor flea market, a “cooking” raffle and other activities will begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, antiques and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10 a.m. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. Pictures and artifacts relating to cooks, cooking, kitchens and recipes from the community will be featured in a special display. Proceeds will go to the church preservation fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or (706) 264-3968.
Aug. 21
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 23
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 25
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 28
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Aug. 30
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 5
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 11
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Sept. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 14
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature Dalton Public Schools and the Dalton Education Foundation. A representative from Association Member Benefits Advisors will also be present. All retired educators are invited. Dues are $10 per year and may be paid at the September meeting.
Sept. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is free, open to the public and family friendly. The act is The Whole Fam Damily, a Dalton-based band. This concert starts at 5 p.m.
Sept. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 25
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Sept. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 30
• The Northwest Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition sponsors an Express Your Superpower 5k/10k/1-Mile Run/Walk. The funds raised are used to support breastfeeding education in all of Georgia. The event is at 8 a.m. in Canton. For more information, visit https://nwgabfcoalition.com/express-your-superpower-5k/.
• Sassy’s Hope, which works with local cancer patients in surrounding counties to provide gas cards, snacks while in chemotherapy and other items that may be required, holds a fundraiser called Rally for Hope to honor and remember those fighting and those gone too soon. The event is at Chatsworth City Park from 1 to 6 p.m. and there will be music, food, vendors, performances and fun for all ages, organizers say.
Oct. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 4
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 6
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 11
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 12
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program will begin at 12:45 p.m. and feature Whitfield County Schools and the Whitfield Education Foundation. Some information on the State Health Benefit Plan will be shared also. All retired educators are invited.
Oct. 13
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 18
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 20
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 23
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Oct. 25
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Oct. 27
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 3
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 8
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 9
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature local legislators. Mike Zarem with the Teacher Retirement System will also attend and share updates. All retired educators are invited.
Nov. 10
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 15
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 17
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Nov. 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Jan. 8
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.