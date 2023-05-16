Today
• The next regular meeting of the Downtown Dalton Development Authority Board of Directors is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in the council chambers in City Hall. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom. The public may access the link information by going to www.downtowndalton.com.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• Southern Haven Senior Living hosts a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. at the newly-remodeled Lighthouse Southern Haven Personal Care Home at 279 Haig Mill Road in Dalton. Refreshments will be available and guests can view the remodeled bedroom, kitchen, living and dining areas.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library Board of Trustees meets at 4 p.m. at the Dalton library.
• An open house is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the new podcasting lab at the Mack Gaston Community Center. Visitors will be able to tour the facility as well as learn how to use the equipment to create their programs and share them with the world. The podcasting facility must be reserved in advance by contacting the community center.
• "Biblical Citizenship," "be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation," is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton's work.
Thursday-May 28
• The North Georgia Fair has its annual Spring Carnival at the North Georgia Fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.northgafair.com.
Friday
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a 5-mile moderate to easy hike on the Amadahy Trail. This is a dog-friendly hike (adult humans may bring a leashed dog). The trail is along the shore of Carters Lake. Lunch at the marine campground. The hike leader is Ken Cissna. The current social distancing and health rules are used. For more information, contact hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts a workshop titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)" led by Bradley Wilson from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $40. In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play is emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students are given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students provide their own materials. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
• Donna Flood, Murray County clerk of Superior Court, and the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority present free notary training from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required for this class to be conducted via Zoom. Seating is limited. When you complete the training you will receive a certificate of completion by email. You can go here to register: https://gsccca-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpdemsqDojGdTbtN8DgAEgzRlykZkk_6Ib. If you have questions, contact the Murray County Clerk’s Office at (706) 695-2932.
• The annual Golden Gaiter Walk co-sponsored by the Whitfield County Senior Center and the Bradley Wellness Center is held at the Heritage Point Park Rotary Pavilion to celebrate and honor older Americans in the area. May is "Older Americans Month." Check-in starts at 4 p.m. with the walk at 5. The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 112 in Dalton opens the event. Names of deceased veterans will be registered at the walk. Those names will be read aloud during the “Memorial Day Moment." Pre-registration, which is needed for the shirt size and supper, is required. Vendors have been invited to participate as sponsors. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Friday-Saturday
• “Legacy," a dance concert and recital presented by the Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton, is in the Dalton High School theater, 1500 Manly St. The dance concert on Friday, May 19, begins at 7 p.m. Ballet Dalton, Intermediate 3s, Intermediate 4s, 9+ Tap and the Guild Dance Ensemble will perform with a reception to follow. On Saturday, May 20, all Guild Dance Program students will perform in the Spring Dance Recital at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Each year’s concert and recital share a theme. This year’s theme, “Legacy,” reflects the Guild’s 2023 overall organizational theme, the celebration of its 60th anniversary. The concert and recital will feature ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, modern and contemporary forms. All tickets for both the "Legacy" concert and recital are reserved seating and are available online at www.creativeartsguild.org. Remaining unsold tickets will be sold at the door. Concert tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens, and recital tickets are all $5 each. Contact Jessie Southerland at (706) 259-7264 or jessies@creativeartsguild.org for more information.
Saturday
• The Dalton Civitan Club has its third annual music festival in the Burr Performing Arts Park. The headline act will be Uprooted, featuring Michael Glabicki of the worldbeat rock band Rusted Root. Also performing will be Chattanooga singer-songwriter Ariel Omarzu; country artist Haley Mae Campbell, who has more than 20 million streams on Spotify and whose 2021 single “Never Been in Love” debuted at No. 1 on both the All Genre and Country iTunes charts; trap/reggaeton artist Kelvin; Southern/indie rock band The Weeks; and Dalton natives Toothpick & Beanpole (J.T. Finley and Michael Moss). Gates open at 4 p.m., and Uprooted is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance through https://tinyurl.com/tbd7xn82. Kids under 10 will be admitted free if they are accompanied by an adult with a wristband. Please limit two children per ticketed adult. All proceeds will go to the Dalton Civitan Club's local charitable efforts.
Monday
• The Benton MacKaye Trail (BMT) Association sponsors a moderate to strenuous 8.2-mile hike on the BMT Bushy Head to McKenny Gap and return. The hike leader is Steve Dennison. The current social distancing and health rules are used. For more information, contact hikeleaderSD@bmtamail.org.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a workshop at 5 p.m. called Detecting the Signs 101. This course has an instructional focus on identifying the signs of domestic violence. It also provides measures to take to prevent domestic violence. The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center will present the course. There will be a Spanish translator present.
• Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott delivers the annual State of the Schools address at 6 p.m. in City Hall. For those who cannot attend, the school system will livestream the event on its website (www.daltonpublicschools.com) and on Facebook.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Tuesday
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library Board of Trustees will hold a make-up meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Calhoun Library, immediately followed by the regularly-scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. at the same location.
May 24
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
May 25
• Jennifer DesRochers is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. for a program for kids called Little Sprouts. This program is geared toward kids in prekindergarten through the fifth grade. They will be exploring vegetables, learning how seeds grow and finding out how insects help plants.
• "Biblical Citizenship," "be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation," is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton's work.
• The Georgia State Retirees Association will hold its monthly meeting on noon at the Western Sizzlin on Cleveland Highway. The speaker will be Judge Sheri Blevins, Probate Judge of Whitfield County.
May 26
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
May 31
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
June 1
• "Biblical Citizenship," "be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation," is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton's work.
June 2
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Sam Steadman in the Truist tent, the Nicholas Edwards Williams Quintet and Steelin' Peaches — An Allman Brothers Revue.
June 3
• The Friends of the Library Book Sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
June 5
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
June 5 and June 20
• The Whitfield County Board of Education is developing its 2023-24 school year budget. All concerned citizens are invited to two board meetings to be at the Whitfield County Board of Education, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton on Monday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. A summary of the tentative 2023–24 school year budget will be presented. The public will have the opportunity to provide input on the proposed budget. Public participation in regularly scheduled meetings is governed by Board Policy BCBI, "Public Participation in Board Meetings." Meeting minutes may be reviewed on the Whitfield County Schools website following the meetings.
June 6
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Maintaining Shrubs and Hedges.” Please register in advance by the Monday, June 5, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
June 7
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
June 8
• The North Georgia Medical Group Managers Association meets at the Dalton Golf & Country Club for a lunch meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. Donna Grindle, founder and CEO of the Kardon Company, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. If you would like additional information on the association, or to register for this event, contact Tammy Gold at ngmmadalton@gmail.com or call (706) 537-1150.
June 9
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Dre Hilton in the Truist tent, Kamp and the Regina Troupe Trio, a jazz/soul group from Atlanta.
June 10
• The 2023 Second Saturday season of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society gets underway with the return of Singing at the Depot in Chatsworth. There is no admission charge. The depot will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. with the singing getting underway at 2:30. The Wright Hotel will be open for tours beginning at 1 p.m., also at no charge. Donations are always encouraged to assist with the preservation of these historic buildings. For more information, check both the Wright Hotel and Chatsworth Depot Facebook pages as well as the historical society website at www.whitfield-murrayhistoricalsociety.org. Second Saturdays on July 8 and Aug. 12 will feature local authors and their newest works as well as a popular blue train.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton holds its annual Low Country Boil from 6 to 9 p.m. Those interested in forming a team can contact Sarah Murry at sarahm@creativeartsguild.org to sign up. Teams will compete and prizes will be awarded. The event is a fun, family-friendly evening on the Guild’s lawn and Spigel Pavilion with yard games, live music, cold beverages and lots of delicious boil to sample. Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Those under 5 will be admitted free. Tickets will include all you can eat boil. A cash bar will also be available. There will be a selection of other dishes that are kid-friendly and suitable for those who don't like seafood, as well as tea and water. For tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
June 12
• The Dalton Board of Education holds a public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget at 6:30 p.m. as part of the regular June monthly meeting of the board which will be in City Hall in the council chambers.
June 14
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
June 15
• "Biblical Citizenship," "be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation," is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton's work.
June 16
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are the Grupo Triples in the Truist tent, Uriel UMC and Banda Santa Cecilia, a Los Angeles, California-based band that plays bossa nova and boleros.
June 19
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
June 21
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
June 22
• "Biblical Citizenship," "be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation," is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton's work.
June 23
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. This night is Shakespeare in Burr Park, "Two Gentlemen of Verona (Tennessee)." The grounds will open at 6 p.m. and the performance starts at 8. The host is the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition.
June 26
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
June 28
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
June 29
• "Biblical Citizenship," "be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation," is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton's work.
June 30
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. This night is Pops in the Park, with the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra performing patriotic favorites. The grounds open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance at 8:30.
July 3
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
July 5
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 7
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Seth David Coley and the Rabbit Valley Boys in the Truist tent, Jericho Rose and Chattanooga-based country music singer Brandon Davis.
July 10
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
July 12
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 14
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kilough in the Truist tent, Tophouse and The Arcadian Wild, a Nashville, Tennessee-based folk band.
July 17
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• The Murray County High School Alumni Association meets at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth.
July 19
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 21
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Joe Vidalez in the Truist tent, Shugah Munny and Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute.
July 24
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
July 26
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
July 28
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are As Seen on TV in the Truist tent, Remembering January and Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute.
Aug. 2
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 4
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kelsi Westfall in the Truist tent, Live Out Loud and The Core.
Aug. 7
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 9
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 11
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 16
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 18
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 21
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 23
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 25
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 28
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Aug. 30
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 5
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 11
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Sept. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is free, open to the public and family friendly. The act is The Whole Fam Damily, a Dalton-based band. This concert starts at 5 p.m.
Sept. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 25
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Sept. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 30
• The Northwest Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition sponsors an Express Your Superpower 5k/10k/1-Mile Run/Walk. The funds raised are used to support breastfeeding education in all of Georgia. The event is at 8 a.m. in Canton. For more information, visit https://nwgabfcoalition.com/express-your-superpower-5k/.
Oct. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 4
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 6
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 11
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 13
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 18
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 20
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 23
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Oct. 25
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Oct. 27
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 3
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 8
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 10
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 15
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 17
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Nov. 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Jan. 8
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
