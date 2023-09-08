Today
• The United We Stand Avenue of Flags is posted at 7 a.m. Volunteers can meet on the Whitfield County Courthouse lawn by the monument.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Today-Saturday
• A Half Price/Best Offer flea market is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church, a property of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. All proceeds go to the continued preservation of the historic building, built in 1875. It’s the oldest structure in Murray County today that was designed for public use and is part of the Spring Place National Register Historic District.
Saturday
• The DEO Clinic honors Alexandra Watts Hoyt at the third annual Hope, Health and Healing Trail run at Haig Mill Trail. Known as Andra to her childhood friends and Alex to those she met as an adult, Ms. Hoyt was an avid proponent of the DEO Clinic, a local nonprofit providing free medical care to uninsured adults from Whitfield and Murray counties when they cannot afford healthcare. The DEO Clinic invites the community to join this celebration by participating in the run or walk, or by placing a flamingo on the course in tribute to Hoyt. The flamingo theme and this year’s lively colors represent her favorites and her exuberant spirit. Visit deoclinic.org to participate in this year’s Hope, Health and Healing event.
• A Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• Dunagan Cemetery in Rocky Face hosts a work day at the cemetery beginning at 8 a.m. The cemetery holds a work day for mowing and maintaining the grounds on the second Saturday of each month through October. Refreshments will be available when the project is complete. Contributions to the cemetery operating fund in memory of or in honor of loved ones may be sent to Millie Hicks, Treasurer, 774 LaFayette Rd., SW, Rocky Face, GA 30740. Contact Kim Pickens (706 673-5197 or 706 270-3301) for additional information.
• The Hammontree family, which has several members in Whitfield County, will hold a family reunion from noon to 5 p.m. at Madison Avenue Baptist Church at 1918 Madison Avenue in Maryville, Tennessee. Bring a covered dish and an appetite. Drinks, plates, utensils, napkins and cups will be provided. For more information, call Jim Hammontree at (865) 898-7506.
Saturday-Sunday
• The reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Tunnel Hill returns to the Tunnel Hill battlefield. The Tunnel Hill Historical Foundation sponsors the event. Unlike some other Civil War reenactments, the Tunnel Hill reenactment takes place on the actual site where the battle took place. The reenactment will take place at 1:30 p.m. each day. The reenactment takes place across from the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center and Museum, which is at 215 Clisby Austin Road. The grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be sutlers and refreshments. Admission is $10 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Admission includes not only the reenactment but also access to the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center and Museum, the historic Western & Atlantic Railroad tunnel and the Clisby Austin House.
Monday
• Kids Library Lab: 8-Bit Art IRL is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Fuse beads were such a hit during the summer that the library brought them back. Freehand a design or use a template. First- through fifth-graders.
• Bird Nerd: Nature Journaling is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Become a better observer of the world around you as you slow down and record your experiences. Bring a journal and a pencil or pen. Presented by Jennifer DesRochers with the Northwest Georgia Nature Club. Ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Tuesday
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 5-mile hike to The Narrows of the Hiwassee River on a remote section of the BMT. See the flowers, magnificent river potholes and other unusual rock formations. Leaders: Clare and Ed Sullivan. For more information, contact hikeleaderCS2@bmtamail.org.
• The United Way of Northwest Georgia invites the public to its Campaign Kickoff and CEO Trike Race from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Kevin Wright, his Campaign Cabinet and the United Way Board will announce the 2023 campaign goal, followed by the CEO Trike Race. Doc Martens Flannel Review will perform during dinner in the park. Dinner tickets are $10 and sold at the event or in advance at www.ourunitedway.org.
Wednesday
• The Whitfield County Board of Education will hold a third public hearing and is expected to set the 2023 property tax rate on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 a.m. at the central office at 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The board previously held a public hearing on its proposed 2023 property tax rate on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The school board had proposed cutting its property tax rate to 18.5 mills from 18.756 mills, which it has been for the last 11 years. But that cut would not fully roll back the gains from this year’s property reassessments so it is considered a tax increase. The board said in a paid advertisement that the increase in property taxes will be 19.45%.
• Highland Rivers Behavioral Health hosts a community symposium on veteran suicide prevention at the Chattahoochee Technical College North Metro campus, 5198 Ross Road in Acworth. Titled “It Takes a Village to Combat Veteran Suicide,” the symposium will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to veterans and their family members, veteran-serving organizations, behavioral health providers and community members who want to learn more about suicide prevention and resources for supporting veterans in the community. There is no cost to attend and lunch will be provided. Highland Rivers is requesting participants register on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/it-takes-a-village-to-combat-veteran-suicide-tickets-699128471077?aff=ebdssbeac. Those interested in attending may also RSVP to Helen Searcy, Highland Rivers’ veterans public outreach coordinator, at helensearcy@highlandrivers.org.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts flu shots with the Whitfield County Health Department from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program is available to the public. Remember to bring your Medicare card or other insurance with you. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature Dalton Public Schools and the Dalton Education Foundation. A representative from Association Member Benefits Advisors will also be present. All retired educators are invited. Dues are $10 per year and may be paid at the September meeting.
• Roan School has a school council meeting at 3 p.m.
Sept. 15
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 5-mile “Gahuti Lite: Five Intersecting Trails Loop” at Fort Mountain State Park. Adults may bring a leashed dog. Highlights include cascading creeks, a long distance view and a lakeside walk. Ends with a moderate uphill walk. Hike leader is Ken Cissna. For more information, contact hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• Pick up your clubs and come play in the 14th annual Bob Raitz Memorial Golf Tournament at Nob North. Registration is at 8 a.m., ceremonial shot at 8:45, starting time 9 shotgun. Green fee is $80. Two mulligans may be purchased for $10. Proceeds help community children attend the Learning Tree kindergarten through eight-grade school on Tibbs Road in Dalton. Call (706) 537-9075. Access https://tinyurl.com/ltesgolftourney.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The United We Stand Avenue of Flags is retrieved on National POW/MIA Recognition Day at 5 p.m. Volunteers can meet on the Whitfield County Courthouse lawn by the monument.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is free, open to the public and family friendly. The opening act is the Whole Fam Damily, a Dalton-based band, at 5 p.m. Tristan Tritt, the son of country music star Travis Tritt, performs at 6. “Tritt’s fusion of genres unveils a distinctive sound that defies categorization, embodying the spirit of both country and rock,” organizers say.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. holds its 60th annual Festival Preview Party and Taste of Dalton at 7 p.m. The event kicks off Festival weekend with live music, cold drinks, artwork and food. Enjoy delicious samples from some of your favorite local restaurants and be one of the first to view (and purchase from) the Indoor Patron Exhibit. You will also decide the winner of the coveted People’s Choice award, be sure to grab a purple dot and put your dot next to your favorite piece. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale in late summer. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Sept. 16
• Hamilton Health Care System holds a free Men’s Health event at the Bradley Wellness Center. Beginning at 9 a.m., there will be health screenings (cholesterol, glucose, prostate specific antigen — also known as PSA — blood pressure and hearing), breakfast, health education and flu shots. An educational seminar by Dr. Charles Idom and Dr. Joseph Veys will begin at 9:30 a.m., and physical prostate exams will begin after the seminar. Space is limited. Preregistration for the exam is required. Please indicate when registering. Participants will receive door prizes and have the opportunity to win giveaways during the event. Please register by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/mensevent2023. If you have questions, please call (706) 272-6114. If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.
Sept. 16-17
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton holds its annual Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. This event includes an indoor patron exhibit, an outdoor artist market, live performances, children’s hill and self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture garden. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Sept. 17
• The September meeting of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is at 2:30 p.m. at the Blunt House, 506 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton, recognizing the 175th anniversary of one of the oldest two-story houses in Dalton. It was the home of Ainsworth Emery Blunt, the first mayor and postmaster of Dalton and one of the founders of First Presbyterian Church in Dalton. The 1848 Federal-style house was used as a hospital by the Union Army and occupied by the Confederate Army led by Gen. Joseph E. Johnston during the Civil War. The Blunt family occupied the house from its construction until the 1978 death of Mr. Blunt’s granddaughter, Emery Kirby Baxley. Each room has original furnishings used by the family. The home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. Visitors can view vintage clothing and accessories, first edition books, antique toys and tools, family linens, antique kitchenware and many more items on display.
Sept. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• Budgeting 101 is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Learn how to manage your income to budget for expenses, save for emergencies, eliminate debt and plan for retirement. Presentation by Georgia United Credit Union. Ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 19
• The Women’s Enrichment Center of Dalton holds its annual fundraising event called Celebrate Life! The center will celebrate 15 years as an independent nonprofit organization and the lives of all the children born to mothers as past or present clients of the center. The event will be at Stage 123 on Gordon Street in Dalton from 6 to 8 p.m. The doors will open at 5:30, and tours of the center begin at 4:30. A catered dinner will be provided. The keynote speaker is Evie West, a police officer in Cleveland, Tennessee, who speaks to the pro-life movement as a former Los Angeles gang member and two-time teen mother who was faced with the decision on whether to terminate her second unborn son. Raffle tickets will be sold and the drawing for the winners will be at the conclusion of the evening. You may partner with the center by contacting Heather Tate for sponsorship or reservation details by email to heather@wecnorthga.org. You may also complete online reservations at https://tithe.ly/event-registration/#/7378528. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, you may register at https://forms.gle/Pp8PAC8v5C6veoBZ9. For more information, please call (706) 278-1050 or visit www.wecnorthga.org.
Sept. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 21
• A Beginner ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) Course is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 3 p.m. Interested in becoming a student of the English language? Practice and learn with Dalton State College Professor Brian Hibbs with a beginner-level English course. Ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
Sept. 22
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 7.4-mile hike on the BMT from Highway 60 to Swinging Bridge and back. Adults may bring a leashed dog. Lunch by the Toccoa River and BMT’s iconic suspension bridge. Hike leader: Ken Cissna. For more information, contact hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Hammond Creek Middle School has a school council meeting at 11:30 a.m.
• Blue Ridge School has a school council meeting at 1 p.m.
Sept. 25
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Sept. 26
• TnT: Sketch and Snack: Autumn Edition is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Teens and tweens are invited to join the library for an afternoon of artistic exploration and tasty treats. Unleash your imagination and capture the essence of autumn on paper while connecting with fellow young artists. All supplies are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own materials. Sixth- through 12th-graders.
Sept. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 30
• The Northwest Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition sponsors an Express Your Superpower 5k/10k/1-Mile Run/Walk. The funds raised are used to support breastfeeding education in all of Georgia. The event is at 8 a.m. in Canton. For more information, visit https://nwgabfcoalition.com/express-your-superpower-5k/.
• Sassy’s Hope, which works with local cancer patients in surrounding counties to provide gas cards, snacks while in chemotherapy and other items that may be required, holds a free fundraiser called Rally for Hope to honor and remember those fighting and those gone too soon. The event is at Chatsworth City Park from 1 to 6 p.m. and there will be music, food, vendors, performances and fun for all ages, organizers say. All cancer fighters/survivors are special guests.
Oct. 2
• A drive-thru flu shot clinic is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Murray County Parks and Recreation Department in Chatsworth and is available for individuals ages 18 and older. Participants can remain in their vehicle while county health department staff administer flu vaccinations. The clinic will offer the four-in-one, or quadrivalent, flu vaccine to protect against four different strains of flu, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. Additionally, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for individuals ages 65 and older, containing four times the amount of protective antigen to support aging immune systems. The flu vaccine is available at no cost for individuals covered under various health insurance plans. For those paying out-of-pocket, the cost is $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine. For more details, call (706) 695-4585
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 4
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 5
• A drive-thru flu shot clinic is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton, and is available for individuals ages 18 and older. Participants can remain in their vehicle while county health department staff administer flu vaccinations. The clinic will offer the four-in-one, or quadrivalent, flu vaccine to protect against four different strains of flu, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. Additionally, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for individuals ages 65 and older, containing four times the amount of protective antigen to support aging immune systems. The flu vaccine is available at no cost for individuals covered under various health insurance plans. For those paying out-of-pocket, the cost is $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine. For more details, call (706) 279-9600.
Oct. 6
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 7
• The Friends of the Library has a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Oct. 11
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 12
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program will begin at 12:45 p.m. and feature Whitfield County Schools and the Whitfield Education Foundation. Some information on the State Health Benefit Plan will be shared also. All retired educators are invited.
Oct. 13
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 18
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 19-29
• The North Georgia Fair has its 75th Annual Fall Fair at 500 Legion Drive in Dalton. There will be family fun, stage entertainment, thrilling rides, Sea Lion Splash, Tiger Encounter, All American Racing Pigs, Human Cannonball Smith and the Mike Frisbee Magical Adventure. Visit www.northgafair.com or call (706) 278-1712 for more information.
Oct. 20
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 23
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Oct. 25
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 27
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 3
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 8
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 9
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature local legislators. Mike Zarem with the Teacher Retirement System will also attend and share updates. All retired educators are invited.
Nov. 10
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 10-11
• The Annual Harvest Arts and Crafts Show is free and open to the public and is at the Mack Gaston Community Center. It is cosponsored by the Whitfield County Senior Center and Whitfield County government. The purpose is to showcase the artistic and creative craftsmanship of those ages 50 and over.
Nov. 15
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 17
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Nov. 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Jan. 8
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.