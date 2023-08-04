Today
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 7-mile hike on the Bear Creek Trail. Adult humans may bring a leashed dog. Hike leader: Ken Cissna. For more information, email hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary year with a new gallery exhibit at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will feature works by Bernice Spigel, along with works from other Guild founders. Spigel was the Guild’s first executive director. If you have any of her work or work from other Guild founders that you would be willing to let the Guild borrow and display for the exhibit contact David George at davidg@creativeartsguild.org. This event will also serve as the Guild’s Festival volunteer kickoff. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kelsi Westfall in the Truist tent, Live Out Loud and The Core.
Saturday
• Friends of the Library holds a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter holds its third annual Back to School Jam from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton. Bags of school supplies will be given to local children.
Monday
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• Members of the Carpet Capital Chapter of the Berry Alumni Association meet at the Western Sizzlin restaurant on Cleveland Highway at 5:30 p.m. The group will recognize the three recipients of the chapter scholarships for the upcoming school year with Scott Breithaupt, senior planned giving officer in the Berry College Office of Advancement, as the guest speaker. All alumni, current students and parents are invited. RSVP to chapter president Sue Killcreas at skillcreas@optilink.us or by calling (706) 225-6199. The Carpet Capital alumni chapter, established in 1985, succeeded the Dalton Berry Alumni Club which started in the 1940s. The Berry Schools were founded by Miss Martha Berry near Rome in 1902.
Tuesday
• A Whitfield County Creative Writing six-week class begins this day at 10:30 a.m. at the Whitfield County Senior Center. There is a $5 per class fee. Instructor Tim Prescott will guide you through the basics of creative writing, poetry and other methods that help bring pen to paper. “This class requires no writing experience. What is important is getting the story on paper. We all have stories to share,” said Prescott. Call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700 if you are interested in taking this class.
Wednesday
• Always wanted to make bread but haven’t worked it in yet? Come bake with the Creative Arts Guild in Bread 101: ages 18-plus, $80. “Knead” more carbs in your life? Join the Guild for this practical class in this ancient craft. For more information about all culinary classes, email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• A Whitfield County Senior Center Basic Guitar six-week class begins this day at 10:30 a.m. There is a $5 per class fee. Instructor Tim Prescott will help restring and tune your guitar while helping you relearn the basics. Call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700 to sign up.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center’s Big Bingo Game with sponsor Dalton Heating and Air is at 10:30 a.m. This is a free game held every second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
• The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors meets at 1:30 p.m. at Northside Hospital Cherokee — Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd. in Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For more information or directions, call (706) 270-5000. The Highland Rivers Foundation serves as a foundation for the sole benefit of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, a state-designated provider of behavioral health services. The foundation is a charitable organization under section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and donations are tax deductible. All contributions to the foundation will be evidenced by gift receipt provided to the donor for tax purposes.
Aug. 11
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 12
• Dunagan Cemetery in Rocky Face hosts a work day at the cemetery beginning at 8 a.m. The cemetery holds a work day for mowing and maintaining the grounds on the second Saturday of each month through October. Refreshments will be available when the project is complete. Contributions to the cemetery operating fund in memory of or in honor of loved ones may be sent to Millie Hicks, Treasurer, 774 LaFayette Rd., SW, Rocky Face, GA 30740. Contact Kim Pickens (706 673-5197 or 706 270-3301) for additional information.
• The Dalton High School class of 1963 has a 60-year reunion. For more information or to register to attend contact Fred Burdick at burdickf500@gmail.com.
• Hamilton Health Care System hosts its next Coffee and Donuts Hiring Event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dalton Convention Center. On-site interviews will be conducted. Visit HamiltonHealth.com/careers for a list of current opportunities. For more information, call (706) 272-6271.
• The Chatsworth Depot and the Wright Hotel, both Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties, announce the conclusion of their 2023 Second Saturday openings. Both will open for guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s last Second Saturday will celebrate Thomas the Tank Engine at the Chatsworth Depot while authors, art and archives are highlighted at the Wright Hotel. Admission to tours and trains will be free, but donations are appreciated. Live music will be provided at the depot by Deborah Wilson and Mike Smith. They have a mix of gospel, country, bluegrass and even some train songs they plan to present in the freight room. Polk County, Tennessee, educator and historian Tyler Boyd will be at the Wright Hotel to talk about his new book which tells the story of Birch Biggs, well-known “lawman” whose story ties into the infamous “Battle of Athens” in Tennessee as well as the Coleman Osborn murder in Murray County. Boyd will take orders for his book if it’s not available yet.
Aug. 16
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors an easy to moderate 4-5-mile hike to Turtletown Falls. Hike leader: Ralph Collison. For more information, email hikeleaderRC@bmtamail.org.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 17
• The Whitfield County Senior Center holds a cornhole toss tournament “fun game” for all at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
Aug. 18
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 19
• “What’s Cooking in Spring Place?” is the theme for the 26th annual Spring Place Community Festival at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor flea market, a “cooking” raffle and other activities will begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, antiques and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10 a.m. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. Pictures and artifacts relating to cooks, cooking, kitchens and recipes from the community will be featured in a special display. Proceeds will go to the church preservation fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or (706) 264-3968.
Aug. 21
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 23
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 24
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts sponsor Jennifer Dixon, Medicare specialist, for the monthly Bonus Bingo Game at 10:30 a.m. This game is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
Aug. 25
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 26
• The Murray County High School Class of 1973 holds its 50-year reunion at the Grandview at Fort Mountain in Chatsworth. A sit-down meal, program and entertainment are included, along with several special guests (former teachers/coaches/administrators). Reservations, along with your contact information, should be submitted by Aug. 12. Cost for the evening is $35 per person and can be submitted via post/mail to MCHS Class of 1973, 1308 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705, or may be sent via Venmo to @Vickie-Sales-1. For more information, call (706) 517-0047 and leave a message.
Aug. 28
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Aug. 29
• AdventHealth Murray hosts a diabetes education class from 9 a.m. to noon in the AdventHealth Murray conference room. Designed to provide information and education to those diagnosed with diabetes, participants will learn about diabetes management, exercise, long-term complication prevention, medications, diet, problem-solving, coping and more. For more information or to RSVP, call (706) 602-7800, ext. 2310.
Aug. 30
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 31
• The Whitfield County Senior Center closes out summer activities by celebrating Labor Day a little early with two luau programs. The End of Summer luau morning event with door prizes, free photos, refreshments, hula dance lesson and contest, special line dance performance by the Wranglers and more is at 10:30. The fun will continue at 6 p.m. with the End of Summer Hawaiian Dinner & Dance. The cost is $7. Dinner will start at 6:30. There will be a brief skit performed by the staff during dinner. Dancing will follow dinner. Music will be provided by Senior Center staff. Song requests are welcome. There will be free photos and hors d’oeuvres. The deadline to sign up for the night event is Aug. 24. Call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 3
• Country music artist Corey Smith performs at Dalton’s Burr Performing Arts Park. The concert is the first of what is planned to be a series by Dalton-based Indie South Entertainment. Lakemont, Georgia, native Jeb Gipson will open the concert at 6:30 p.m. Nashville, Tennessee-based Haley Mae Campbell will take the stage at 7:30 and Smith will perform at 8:30. Food from vendors as well as beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $30, and VIP tickets, which include a T-shirt, VIP seating and vouchers for food and drink, are $100. Children under 10 will be admitted free. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the Indie South Entertainment website, www.indiesouth.live.
Sept. 5
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 11
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Sept. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 14
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature Dalton Public Schools and the Dalton Education Foundation. A representative from Association Member Benefits Advisors will also be present. All retired educators are invited. Dues are $10 per year and may be paid at the September meeting.
Sept. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is free, open to the public and family friendly. The act is The Whole Fam Damily, a Dalton-based band. This concert starts at 5 p.m.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. holds its 60th annual Festival Preview Party and Taste of Dalton at 7 p.m. The event kicks off Festival weekend with live music, cold drinks, artwork and food. Enjoy delicious samples from some of your favorite local restaurants and be one of the first to view (and purchase from) the Indoor Patron Exhibit. You will also decide the winner of the coveted People’s Choice award, be sure to grab a purple dot and put your dot next to your favorite piece. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale in late summer. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Sept. 16-17
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton holds its annual Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. This event includes an indoor patron exhibit, an outdoor artist market, live performances, children’s hill and self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture garden. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Sept. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 25
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Sept. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 30
• The Northwest Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition sponsors an Express Your Superpower 5k/10k/1-Mile Run/Walk. The funds raised are used to support breastfeeding education in all of Georgia. The event is at 8 a.m. in Canton. For more information, visit https://nwgabfcoalition.com/express-your-superpower-5k/.
• Sassy’s Hope, which works with local cancer patients in surrounding counties to provide gas cards, snacks while in chemotherapy and other items that may be required, holds a fundraiser called Rally for Hope to honor and remember those fighting and those gone too soon. The event is at Chatsworth City Park from 1 to 6 p.m. and there will be music, food, vendors, performances and fun for all ages, organizers say.
Oct. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 4
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 6
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 11
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 12
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program will begin at 12:45 p.m. and feature Whitfield County Schools and the Whitfield Education Foundation. Some information on the State Health Benefit Plan will be shared also. All retired educators are invited.
Oct. 13
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 18
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 20
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 23
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Oct. 25
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 27
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 3
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 8
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 9
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature local legislators. Mike Zarem with the Teacher Retirement System will also attend and share updates. All retired educators are invited.
Nov. 10
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 15
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 17
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Nov. 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Jan. 8
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
