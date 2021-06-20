Monday
• The mayor and council of the city of Dalton meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Tuesday
• The Varnell City Council meets at 6 p.m. at Varnell City Hall, 1025 Tunnell Hill Varnell Road. The public is invited. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
Wednesday
• The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. in the Reaching our Community Clubhouse at 1 Goodyear Ave. in Cartersville. The Finance and Corporate Compliance Committees meet at 9:30 a.m. The meetings are open to the public. For more information or directions, call (706) 270-5000.
Wednesday through Friday
• The Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition and the Creative Arts Guild present “A Bard Day’s Night: William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night” at 7:30 p.m. at the Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. For more information, call (706) 278-0168 or visit www.creativeartsguild.org.
Friday
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring Joe Vidalez (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Social Folk (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Strung Like A Horse (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
June 28
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority has its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers. The meeting was rescheduled from June 21.
• Dalton Whitfield NAACP has teamed up with the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia to create an archive of the history of branch 5246. The organization has a collection event for the community to deliver items at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 6:30 p.m. This is an in-person meeting with space for social distancing. Masks are welcome. Dropped off items are also appreciated. Items sought for collection include documents, photographs, newspaper articles, event and contest fliers; history of celebrations and the community; and objects and artifacts that communicate branch 5246’s origin, organization, membership, activities and community impact. In general, earlier/earliest material is best for establishing the collection, but the long-term goal is to document ongoing/continuing activity as well. All contributed photos and documents will be preserved for the archives. Copies will be created for the donors when appropriate. For more information, contact Cheryl Phipps at (706) 264-2789.
June 30
• The Georgia House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee, chaired by Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, chaired by Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, hold a joint town hall hearing from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Goodroe Auditorium at Dalton State College. Members of the committees will hear and receive input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process. These public hearings (others are being held throughout the state) will be live-streamed and archived at www.legis.ga.gov.
July 2
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton at 7:30 p.m. featuring Pops in the Park. The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
July 9
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring Alejandro Olson (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Descendencia Texana (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Los Del Sexto (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
July 12
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
July 16
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring Connor Priest (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Andrew Marsh and Friends (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
July 17
• The Murray Arts Council's 2021 Concerts in the Park series is at 7 p.m. with performances by The Other Brothers with opening performer Andy Giles. The concert series is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
July 19
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
July 23
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring David + Cynthia (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Greasy Mojo (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner the Buckner Brothers (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
July 30
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring Jake Sane and Craig Pratt (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Brandon Maddox (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Jackson Lawrence (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
Aug. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Aug. 21
• “Spring Place: Rooted in Red Clay” is the theme for the 24th annual Spring Place Community Festival, set for this day at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor/outdoor flea market and other activities begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. Recent “finds,” pictures and artifacts relating to the agricultural history of the area will be the featured display along with several antique tractors. Proceeds will go to the Church Preservation Fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or (706) 264-3968.
• The Murray Arts Council's 2021 Concerts in the Park series is at 7 p.m. with performances by Slim Pickins with opening performer Zach Chastain. The concert series is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
Aug. 20
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with the Truist Tent pre-show featuring Joseph Blake Evans (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Call Me Spinster (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Caleb and The Gents (8:30 to 10). The event is free and open to the public. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
Sept. 13
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
Sept. 18
• The Murray Arts Council's 2021 Concerts in the Park series is at 7 p.m. with performances by Doc Marten’s Flannel Review with opening performer Greg Parton. The concert series is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
Sept. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Sept. 24
• The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at Burr Performing Arts Park. For a list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
Oct. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Oct. 29
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the sixth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. The institute follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Temple Grandin, an internationally known spokesperson with autism, will be the keynote speaker. Grandin’s story was featured in “Temple Grandin,” a movie about living with autism and using her talents to revolutionize practices for the humane handling of livestock. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals. For more information, contact Lindsey Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org.
Nov. 1
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 15
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Dec. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at noon at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the mayor and council chambers.
Jan. 10
• The Whitfield County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. A work session is at 5:30 p.m.
Ongoing
• Al-Anon meetings are held Wednesday mornings at 11 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 623 S. Thornton Ave. Al-Anon has but one purpose, to help families and friends of alcoholics. Anyone who is affected by someone else’s alcoholism is welcome.
• The Dalton Fellowship Al-Anon group meets at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St. in Dalton.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The Blunt House, completed in 1848, is the second oldest house as well as the first two-story wooden house built in Dalton. It was the home of Ainsworth Emery Blunt, the first mayor of Dalton elected in 1847, the first postmaster, one of the founders of the First Presbyterian Church and a crucial player in the 1851 formation of Whitfield County. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Parent Support Group at the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Southern Magnolia room on the lower level of the facility (1201 Burleyson Road). All parents, grandparents, guardians and other family members of children with special needs are invited to take part in this parent-led group. The institute follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines. Children are welcome, and childcare is provided. The event includes free pizza, drinks and an activity. Please RSVP by calling (706) 226-8911.
• The Chatsworth Chess Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. at PK Grill & Bakery, 3503 Highway 411 N. in Chatsworth. The club serves all of North Georgia, and the public is welcome from beginners to grandmasters. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/chatsworthchessclub or email chatsworthchessclub@gmail.com.
• The Creative Arts Guild holds a Musicians Circle Jam Session on the first Sunday of each month. The free workshops are from 2 to 4 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton and are led by Guild Music Instructor David Rogers. Participants can be of any age or ability level. The workshops cover such aspects as how to supercharge your writing and performing skills and tell stronger stories through your music. Attendees also have an opportunity to workshop their own songs for group or one-on-one critiques. Then stick around after the session to do some networking and co-writing and take part in a special open mic night for all attendees. For more information, contact Guild Music Director Lisa Elders at (706) 259-1822 or lisae@creativeartsguild.org.
• The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room. If you have questions, please call (706) 226-8966.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.