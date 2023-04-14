Day at the Library is not just for prospective students. It’s a family day, too, and an opportunity to explore the resources public libraries offer. There are tables for attendees to learn more about resources such as GALILEO, Georgia’s virtual library, and the Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. There are games and activities, and the Friends of the Library and volunteers will hand out free hamburgers, hot dogs, refreshments and snacks. All proceeds from sales and donations go to the library.
• The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP holds a Community Awareness Day from noon to 3 p.m at the Mack Gaston Community Center pavilion. The day promotes health, education, voting, volunteering and socialization and features health, education and community resources.
• The free Model Train Expo is at the Chatsworth Depot featuring model trains of various scales and including a couple of ride-on trains. Vendors expected to be on site include those offering train-themed embroidered children’s clothing, railroad artwork and model trains/accessories of all scales. A model train set will be raffled. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and can be purchased at the event or in advance from the Crown Archives, the Murray County Clerk of Court office, Pat’s Antiques or from depot committee members. The 1905 L&N Railroad Depot is at 219 N. First Ave. and is open from noon to 5 p.m. The 1960 SCL Caboose behind the depot will also be open during the same hours. The adjacent Wright Hotel will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. to give visitors one last opportunity to view the Tennga exhibit. The Section Foreman’s House, in the corner of the city park, will be open to again showcase its collection of early 20th century furnishings and photographs with local connections. Donations are always appreciated.
Monday
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• The Varnell City Council meets at 6 p.m. at Varnell City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
• Murray County High School alumni are invited to the MCHS Alumni Association meeting at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss membership and the annual scholarship awards. Membership in the alumni group is still $10 per year. Dues can be sent to the MCHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA, 30705. For more information, contact President Pete Adams at drpete@windstream.net.
Tuesday & April 25
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is hosting two meet and greet events at the new second location of GNTC’s Practical Nursing program to provide an opportunity to tour the facilities and to meet the instructors and students. The events will take place on GNTC’s Walker County Campus at 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring. The times are Tuesday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, April 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. The location is Building 600, Rooms 6103 and 6105. For more information, contact Tiffany Nance, Nursing program assistant, at tnance@gntc.edu or (706) 378-1752.
Wednesday
• The Downton Dalton Development Authority Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the Council Chambers on the first floor. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom at www.downtowndalton.com.
• AdventHealth Murray hosts a one-day hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. AdventHealth Murray has positions available in many areas. Applicants can interview with hiring managers, and same day offers will be made to qualified individuals and positions. Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is recommended but not required to attend. Visit the following link to register: http://link.adventhealth.com/tp/rj6-4VECL-e.K.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission meets at 11 a.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Grace Medical Outreach Ministry presents GraceFest, an evening of music and worship, featuring four Christian music groups: Chris McDaniel and Collective Worship; the Ruth Brown Choir from New Hope Baptist Church; and the worship teams from Fellowship Bible Church and Grace Presbyterian Church. The concert is at Stage 123, 123 W. Gordon St. in downtown Dalton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7. Admission is free and includes dinner from Buckin’ Burrito. The event benefits Grace Medical Outreach, a charity that provides free house call medical care for homebound and indigent patients. To register for the event and dinner, call (706) 237-3506 or visit gracemedicaloutreach.org/events.
Friday & May 19
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts workshops titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. The cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play is emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students re given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students provide their own materials. The workshops are offered Friday and May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You need to register for each workshop separately. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
April 22
• The United We Stand Avenue of Flags holds a workday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in preparation for Memorial Day. Please meet in the Hamilton Street parking deck ground floor. Please wear work clothes and bring gloves.
• Volunteers will gather at the Crown Gardens & Archives at 715 Chattanooga Ave. at 9:30 a.m. to load up on supplies like litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags for a cleanup event on Earth Day at the Hamilton House sponsored by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. Organizers say to make sure to wear your rain boots as there will be cleanup around Crown Creek, which flows through the backyard of the Hamilton House. Crown Creek flows directly into the Conasauga River. There will be prizes given out at the end of the event.
• The Friends of the Vann House and staff of the Vann House are actively recruiting volunteers to act as docents at the site. A training session is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will be given a manual and “take home” materials for further study so each can be better prepared for future programs. To sign up, call the site at (706) 695-2598 and leave your name and phone number. There is no charge and each participant will receive something special from the Friends of the Vann House.
April 24
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
April 25
• The annual Senior Expo hosted by the Whitfield County Senior Center is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. This event offers opportunities for older adults to meet and interact with professionals from diverse disciplines. Agencies, businesses, assisted living, healthcare, hospice, Medicare and other professionals whose focus and purpose is to support, educate and guide older adults as they age will attend in person for the public to meet. There will be a bingo game with prizes donated by vendors. This event is free. Lunch is offered at no charge. However, you must sign up by calling the senior center at (706) 278-3700. The deadline is Friday, April 13.
• Dalton State College honors retiring President Margaret Venable with an event from 4 to 6 p.m. on the patio between the Pope Student Center lower level and Gignilliat Hall. Remarks begin at 5:15. The event moves inside Gignilliat Hall if it’s raining.
April 26
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• The Dalton Junior High School school council meets at 1 p.m. at the school.
April 27
• The Brookwood School school council meets at noon.
April 28
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Georgia Cities Week is an annual celebration of the great work cities across the state do to positively impact the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. This year, the city of Dalton will celebrate the occasion with a free concert in Burr Park downtown. At least three food trucks will also be on hand so visitors can enjoy lunch outside with the music. The festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dalton band The Buckner Brothers will perform at the celebration.
April 29
• The 23rd annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for this day at Indian Trace Golf Course. Proceeds support the club’s numerous service projects in Murray County. The shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is a four-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $60 per person. Prizes will be awarded. The really big award is $10,000 courtesy of Chatsworth Ford for a hole in one on hole 18. Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. Seniors (age 70 and up) play from the red tees and have their own longest drive prize on hole 17. There is a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony at the end of the tournament. If weather forces the postponement of the tournament, the rain date is May 20. For more information, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959. Hole sponsorships are available for $150 each.
• The Creative Arts Guild, at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton, holds its annual Spring for the Arts at 11 a.m. The event raises funds needed to support the Guild’s Arts in Education programs and the partnership between the Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation. The event will include an outdoor champagne brunch in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden on what is International Sculpture Day. it will include a three-course brunch, docent guided tours of the Sculpture Garden and live music. There will be a raffle with gift and travel packages from local and regional businesses as well as a cork pull. For tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.