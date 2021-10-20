The soccer field at Riverbend Park is now ready for turf, which should be laid down soon, according to Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Chastain.
"The bleachers will be started next week," he said. "The (softball/baseball fields) are about three weeks away from being ready for turf. The fields' lights are up and will be complete in about four weeks."
Riverbend Park, which is being built on 75 acres of land off Collins Road, is funded by a four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by county voters in 2020. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
The park will have four baseball/softball fields and one FIFA-sized soccer field. It will also have a 30,000-square-feet gym/community center with two basketball courts, two meeting rooms, a walking track, staff office space, team dressing rooms and a covered pavilion on the back side of the building.
"The center is moving along, it is roughly 60% complete," said Chastain, who added that he expects it will be open in February.
"The ball fields will have a grand opening on April 8 with the USA Patriots playing our local fire and police in a softball game," he said.
According to the group's website (usapatriotsathletics.org), "the USA Patriots, formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, is a nonprofit ... whose mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities."
Chuck Lewis, who said he lives near the park, said he drives by sometimes to look at the progress.
"It's exciting," he said. "There's not a lot to do down here. A lot of us have wanted something like this for a long time."
