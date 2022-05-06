AdventHealth Murray celebrated the National Day of Prayer on Thursday. Team members and members of the community gathered to pray at AdventHealth Murray’s flagpole. The event was created to bring together those in the community who believe in prayer as well as to further AdventHealth Murray’s mission of "Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ" to all they serve.
"To witness our team and community come together in prayer was a tremendous blessing,” said Chaplain Alexa Hernandez of AdventHealth Murray. "For many, prayer is an integral part of daily life and offers a rich connection to our spiritual lives, nurturing our relationships and faith.
"Experiencing this time together was very special. As we joined our voices in prayer to collectively intercede for our nation, society and the world at large, it was an amazing opportunity to further our mission of 'Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ' within our community."
