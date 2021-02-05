Community groups donate blankets to Dalton's Greater Works

The Sunshine Home and Garden Club members along with the Woman's Community Club donated new blankets to Dalton's Greater Works on Jan. 24. The blankets will be given to homeless people and others who are in need.
Addie Allen, Sunshine Home and Garden Club president, saw the need and presented the idea to members and then had Woman's Community Club members get involved. Sunshine Home and Garden Club members donated at least one blanket, and some donated two or three. The Woman's Community Club donated six blankets.
Members who helped were Allen, Myra Booker, Susie Brown, Mary Sue Cooper, Gladiola Griffin (president of the the Woman's Community Club), Pat Gross, Marlene Jones, Jimmie Lucky, Patsy McDade, Mary Morris, Geri Pero, Patricia Washington and Virginia Rector (Allen's co-worker).
