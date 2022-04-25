Whitfield County Schools is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year by honoring the past, present and future, and the emphasis will be on the present with Tuesday, May 3's, kickoff event.
"It's about current students," and the community block party was planned predominantly by members of Southeast Whitfield High School's Chick-fil-A Leader Academy class, said Kelly Stuart, an adviser for the academy at Southeast. "They had the ideas to make it into a community block party, and they'll be working it that night — they are the staff."
Cheyenne Tuck "questioned their trust in us a little bit, at first, because it was kind of overwhelming, but, (now), I think it's going to be a great night," the sophomore said with a chuckle. "I really want to see how it turns out."
"We never questioned if they could do it," Stuart said. "We knew the Leader Academy is a great organization that can make this happen."
Like Southeast's Raider Ambassadors, members of the Leader Academy aim to cultivate "civic-minded, community-focused leaders," said Southeast teacher Leigh Ann Knoll, who advises both organizations. "How do you build leaders if you don't ever let them lead?"
Members of the Leader Academy suggested inflatables, yard games and food — including from Chick-fil-A — for the event at the Burr Performing Arts Park, which is open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuck said. "There's something for the whole family, and it's kind of funny that" the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is coordinating the event "and Chick-fil-A is catering."
Whitfield County Schools students from kindergarten-12th grade will be part of the event, including with musical performances, Stuart said.
"We have our fun rivalries between schools, but this is a night to put that aside and remember we're all 'One Whitfield.'"
Commemorative T-shirts and ornaments will be for sale, with proceeds donated to three local organizations — Georgia HOPE, a community-based provider of mental health, substance use and family preservation services; Highland Rivers Health, a recovery and wellness center/crisis stabilization unit; and Hamilton Health Care System — that meet the mental health needs of Whitfield County Schools students, Stuart said. Highland Rivers Health will have a booth at the event to share information about services.
"Our students have had a tough couple of years" with the COVID-19 pandemic, Stuart said. "The more we talk about, the better."
Whitfield County Schools launched a Student Assistance Program on Jan. 3 to address mental health struggles at 13 elementary schools and Crossroads Academy, according to Tracie Simmons, lead social worker for Whitfield County Schools and a liaison for the counselors. At the end of that month there were 80 active referrals, 15 for Crossroads students, and “I’m hearing wonderful testimonies about this wonderful service.”
Highland Rivers Health began serving five middle schools Nov. 1, 2021, and feedback has been “outstanding,” Simmons said. Georgia HOPE is not new to Whitfield County Schools, having started serving Coahulla Creek High School, Northwest Whitfield High School, Phoenix High School and Southeast Whitfield High School when the pandemic began during the 2019-20 school year, but it’s been immensely valuable, with dozens of active referrals to date.
Vendors like Chick-fil-A and Kona Ice will also donate part of their proceeds to Georgia HOPE, Highland Rivers and Hamilton Health Care System, Tuck said.
The pandemic ended Tuck's eighth-grade year two and a half months early, so "we missed all the end-of-middle-school stuff, and then it was hard to get into a routine again" when school was back in session.
"Being apart from everyone was hard," said Tuck's fellow Leader Academy member Kinsey Woodson. "You're supposed to be learning so many social skills (as) you transition to high school."
"You missed the routine of the schedule and (other) things you took for granted," Woodson added. "It was a really weird time."
Leader Academy members have reached out to teachers throughout the school system to get their students involved in an art contest that will be part of the festivities, said Woodson. Those in attendance will be able to vote for their favorites via a "people's choice" system.
Leader Academy members have also coordinated with others who are assisting with the event, including Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools, and the Whitfield Education Foundation, Stuart said.
"We don't have a class time when we can meet," so Leader Academy members "have come in before school — they've been really dedicated."
Students are selected by their schools to participate in the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, which is organized by an educator at the school and sponsored by a local Chick-fil-A restaurant operator (Brett Lewis in the case of Southeast and Coahulla Creek's Leader Academy programs), according to Chick-fil-A. The program focuses on making an impact through action and training leaders within local communities.
Woodson thought "it would be a good opportunity to learn new things," she said. "I'm always trying to push myself more in the right direction."
"I like being out there, being active," Tuck said. "I've learned a lot of flexibility."
Woodson has gained "a lot of communication skills," she said. "I've had to step up, reach out, and do it myself, not wait for somebody else to do it."
Tuck now has more confidence in herself and her leadership ability, she said.
"We're stepping up and showing our potential — showing the best we can be."
Southeast's Leader Academy led a blanket drive for its Do Good December project, and coordinating next week's event is its Impact Project, Stuart said.
"This impacts not just our students, but our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.