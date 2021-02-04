Willisa H. Marsh loved books, not only for herself, but to spur literacy among children, and her life will be honored again this year with the Encouraging Literacy Through the Community event on Saturday.
"She was an educator, an avid reader, and she loved kids," said her brother, Andrew Marsh. "She would always buy books, one for herself, and the rest to share with kids."
Born in Dalton, Marsh was an honor graduate of Dalton High School in 1996 and a graduate of Berry College in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education. She taught in Whitfield County Schools, and this will be the eighth consecutive year since her 2013 death that her family marks her birthday with a February community literacy celebration.
"We want to continue her legacy, and it's worked out great, (as) we've seen bigger (crowds) every year," Andrew Marsh said. Because of increased participation, "we need to get our hands on more books, but that's a good problem to have."
With a grant from the Dalton-based Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Andrew Marsh asked Susan Beck, who operates Beehive Bookshop in downtown Dalton, to be the curator for this year's book giveaway.
"We wanted to keep it local, and I could not be more excited," he said. "Susan has done a phenomenal job."
The Marsh family "had been in the shop, and we got to talking about (this event)," Beck said. "This is exactly what we want: getting books to kids to get them excited about reading."
"This is such a great family, and they do so much for the community," Beck added. "How could you not want to get involved" in this endeavor?
Instead of one long table with books available for youth inside the Mack Gaston Community Center, this year's event will feature a drive-by book giveaway, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Andrew Marsh said. Children will receive packs of books based on age.
"It's fun to curate," said Beck, who concentrated mostly on fiction in her selections to try and hook young readers. She also strived for a range of stories and perspectives so all children can see themselves represented, as well as those different from them.
"It's important for children to see themselves as heroes in stories, but also to read about people who don't 'look like me' or 'think like me,' because books are a window into the experiences of others," she said. "When we read, we are better able to (understand) what stories look like, and then share our own stories."
Also due to the pandemic, this year's guest readers will be virtual, instead of in-person at the community center, Andrew Marsh said. Those virtual readings, from the likes of Beck and Marian Pinson, who taught at Westwood School for more than three decades, "will be up first thing in the morning Saturday" online at www.thewillisafoundation.com and www.facebook.com/andrew.marsh.5473.
"Encouraging (members of) our community to become better readers and empowering them with the tools is awesome," Pinson said. "I (am) honored to be a part of such a worthy cause."
Beck will gladly "read a picture book to anybody, (so) I was thrilled they asked me," she said. "It's such a joyful thing to do, because I know (children) take so much joy from it."
Andrew Marsh believes virtual readings "can be a positive," he said. "It might be an opportunity to expand our reach by allowing people" to participate who couldn't be at the community center on one specific date at one particular time.
This year's event will also be dedicated to the memory of Willisa and Andrew Marsh's father, Hubert, who died in August 2020 and, who, along with his wife, Minnie, instilled a love of reading in Willisa and Andrew from a young age.
"Our parents encouraged in us that love of reading," Andrew Marsh said. "We'd go to the library a lot, especially in the summer, and it was a great opportunity to help us grow and learn."
"We lost my father to COVID-19 in August, and he was such a huge part of planning and executing" this annual event, Andrew Marsh said. "We really wish he was here, but we know he'd be proud."
"There are a lot of factors going against us with the pandemic, but (his death and my sister's memory) give us extra motivation to push through," he added. "We're going to stay safe, but we're going to give kids books and encourage that love of reading my sister cared so much about."
