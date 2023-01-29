Prior to the start of the 2022 Love Lights tribute program, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation annual support chair Cathy Snyder encouraged the community to embrace the longstanding holiday giving tradition of Love Lights. Today, it is safe to say that our community responded to her encouragement to impact others’ lives in a very special way.
The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hamilton Health Care System, is grateful to the 177 individuals and organizations who supported its Love Lights holiday giving program. Record-breaking proceeds of $43,070 will benefit patients and families being served by Hamilton Home Health and Hospice and Peeples Cancer Institute.
“The opportunity to change lives by assisting Hamilton patients with basic quality of life needs motivates us toward a shared vision to help others as a community,” said Jane Snipes, foundation executive director. “Our thoughtful and generous donors are impacting countless lives. We are grateful to each individual, family and business who support Love Lights. 100% of contributions are designated to benefit patients and their families,”
Love Lights offer a meaningful way to honor family, friends, co-workers and pets, and serve as a special tribute to loved ones who have gone before us. Each light that sparkled on the trees at Hamilton Medical Center this season represented a gift in honor or in memory of someone special in our lives. Over the past 39 years, Love Lights have come to symbolize a unique holiday giving tradition that positively impacts our families, friends and neighbors.
The foundation is grateful to the Dalton Daily Citizen for co-sponsoring this program each year making forms available and by recognizing Love Lights contributors, as well as those being honored or remembered, in its weekend editions throughout the holiday season.
Gwen Harden, director of annual and associate support states: “It is heartwarming to hear about the lives impacted by Love Lights. Our sense of community pride and support of others in their time of need is unmatched anywhere. We look forward to our 40th year of Love Lights in 2023, and know that we can make this milestone year the best one yet.”
To learn how Love Lights can become one of your holiday traditions, or how you can impact the future of healthcare, visit HamiltonHealth.com/foundation, email foundation@hhcs.org or call (706) 272-6128.
