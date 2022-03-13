To help more young adults with intellectual disabilities find gainful local employment, Whitfield County Schools will launch the Compass Transition Academy this fall.
The goal is to "get them competitively employed, (which) impacts the community" because fewer young people "will be sitting at home," said Allison Oxford, transition specialist for Whitfield County Schools. They can "contribute to society, but we have to match their strengths to jobs we have in the community, (and) we could use all the community partners we can get."
The Compass Transition Academy will be at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy and feature a PAES (Practical Assessment Exploration System) Lab so participants can have "more intensive development experience around employment," Oxford said. The "five strands" of PAES — from "construction to office employment — assesses them (on) very distinct skills so we know their strengths and can maximize them to get them to employment."
"The goal is to provide a situation just like work for them, a sim lab just like working in an office," she said. They'll then approach employers with portfolios listing all the skills they've mastered.
They'll be referred to as "interns," rather than "students," and they'll "be able to show what they are capable of doing," said Todd Ogas, a teacher at Coahulla Creek High School who works with students with cognitive disabilities and who will be the lead teacher for the Compass Transition Academy. "We're not just giving them a diploma and saying 'Good luck, you're on your own.'"
They need to have completed their four years of high school and earned the requisite units to participate, and their involvement with the Compass Transition Academy could stretch beyond one year to two or three, Oxford said.
"We have seven signed up now, and we're going to cap it at nine for the first year" so every participant receives as much personal attention as necessary, because "success breeds success."
"We're going to be 'person-centered,' (and) we will put the keys to the future in their hands," Ogas said. "This great program will get them ready for the future and make them marketable."
For people ages 18-21 with intellectual disabilities, this new offering is "very exciting," motivational and inspirational, said Ruthie Rule, director of special education for Whitfield County Schools. "We want our kids to move together, and Compass will guide them to their life path."
They'll be motivated to follow their dreams and live as independently as possible, Rule said, noting, "Independence signals confidence."
Whitfield County Schools will provide a lead teacher and job coach, while contracting with Cross Plains Community Partner for an employment specialist, and Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation will provide pre-employment transitional resources. Oxford will oversee the Compass Transition Academy, and a board will collaborate with the community to expand opportunities.
Ideally, those at Compass will "start developing those relationships" with future employers while studying at the academy, Ogas said.
"We want them to be out there while still interning with us."
Community partners can host job, internship, job shadowing and observation sites, act as sponsors, or offer guest speakers and demonstrations. Participants can be carried daily via school buses.
"We're excited to expand our partnership with Whitfield County Schools and open up new opportunities," said Elizabeth Hunter, executive director of Cross Plains Community Partner, a local nonprofit that provides community-based day and employment services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. "We hope it leads to a seamless transition for them" from school to jobs.
