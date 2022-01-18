"The facts about 'Fiction' will be discussed" by audience members well after they see the new Dalton Little Theatre production, said actress Natalie Belcher. "It's thought-provoking, and you really need to listen."
There's "one plot point we're still arguing about, whether it really happened," said actress Tammy Rice. As "people discuss it, they'll come to realizations."
That happened with the cast, too, said director Joey Parrott. On several occasions during rehearsals cast members would experience epiphanies after saying lines, noting, "Oh, now I get it."
"Fiction" also jumps back and forth in time, but "I like that element," said actor Justin Bolinger. "It's dense, and you keep peeling layers off of it."
The play is "very clever, but very wordy," Parrott said. "I'm glad I'm (directing it instead of) in it."
And each word "matters so much," Rice said. "Every little word pulls the thread toward something else."
Written by Steven Dietz, "Fiction" features three characters, married couple Linda and Michael Waterman, as well as Abby Drake.
Drake has history with both Linda and Michael, but "they don't know it," Belcher said. "Is it a love triangle, or is it not?"
Linda is diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, but she requests to read her husband's journals before she dies, expecting him to do likewise after she's gone, Parrott said. While she reads, the action described in his journals takes place on stage.
Parrott was initially concerned with "how I'd block this, because it just goes from one thing to the next, but as we rehearsed it, it fell into place," he said. "The set is very minimal, and I like that."
The "set is simple, but the show is complex," Belcher said. "It's smart and funny."
There are "funny moments, and I think people will find the humor," Rice said. Both Linda and Michael are "snobby" writers, although she's seen as a more "serious writer" because of her books, while Michael is a "hack writer" because he produces "beach reads" that prove catnip for Hollywood producers to turn into movies.
"I love how the play opens with Linda and Michael's first meeting, and the end of the play is earlier in the day of that first meeting," Bolinger said. "We go full circle throughout the play."
While Linda thinks she wants to know everything about her spouse by reading his journals, that could be an error, Rice said.
"Does anyone really want to know what their spouse really thinks?"
There's a flip side to that, however, Belcher said.
"Why keep a journal if no one is ever going to read it?"
While Bolinger had seen Rice's work on stage and even been directed by her, this was his first opportunity to share scenes with her, and he's been delighted by the process and results, he said.
"I trust her."
The on-stage triumvirate has bonded tightly, which has increased the enjoyment of the production, Belcher said.
"I really like everyone here."
And that chemistry truly matters with such an intimate cast, Rice said.
"Chemistry is a very big part of this."
This is Belcher's first time on stage in four years, but once she read this play, "that was it," even though it's "unlike anything I've done before," she said. "Southern tragicomedies are my wheelhouse," but "Fiction" has proved to be "a great welcome home (to the stage), and (acting) is good for the soul."
"You need it," she said. "Once you're back, you're tickled to be here."
For Rice, the fact she shares "a lot of life experiences — Linda is a professor and a lover of letters, as am I" — with her character is beneficial and challenging, she said. It made Linda more relatable for her, but she also had to remind herself "it's not about me — it's not about how I reacted (to those situations) — and I have to tell Linda's story."
And "it's real life," so the play depicts adult situations and employs some adult language, she noted. "It's not for kids."
"Fiction" opens Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., with additional 7 p.m. shows Jan. 29 and Feb. 4-5, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Jan. 30. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required inside the venue for patrons. More details on the Dalton Little Theatre's COVID-19 health protocols, as well as ticketing information, can be found online at https://www.daltonlittletheatre.com/.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no concession sales or intermission, but forgoing an intermission is actually better for the 90-minute play's forward momentum, Parrott said.
"Let's keep going with that journey."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.