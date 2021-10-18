Conasauga accountability court leaders earn certification

Angela Anderson of the Conasauga Mental Health Court and Terry Sosebee of the Conasauga Drug Court are among the first graduates of the Accountability Court Coordinator Certification Program.
The local leaders were recognized by the Council of Accountability Court Judges and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government during the annual council training conference’s closing session on Sept. 29 in Athens.
The council partnered with the institute to offer an extensive training program to accountability court coordinators and program directors throughout Georgia. Employing a combination of online and in-person training sessions, the Coordinator Certification Program includes eight courses for a total of 45 hours of instruction, and the curriculum covers topics central to successful accountability court administration: accountability and advocacy, communication, conflict resolution, financial concepts, grant administration, procurement and contract management, succession planning and delegation, and team and group dynamics.
As the number of accountability courts has grown rapidly during the past few years, the objectives of the Coordinator Certification Program are to increase the knowledge of the primary administrative functions of accountability court coordinators, develop the skills necessary to carry out the administrative functions as an accountability court coordinator, develop and maintain the high standards for the functioning of the accountability courts, and increase the professionalism of accountability court coordinators.
As of July 1, there were 170 certified accountability court programs in Georgia, and the mission of the council is to provide a unified framework that promotes and improves the quality, accessibility and administration of accountability courts with a vision to make accountability courts work for all Georgians. Established in 2015, the council fulfills this mission through certification, standards, peer review, data collection, training, treatment fidelity monitoring and grants.
Accountability courts in the Conasauga Circuit, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, include Drug Court, Mental Health Court, Veterans Court and Domestic Violence Court. These accountability courts were established to alleviate stress in the prison system as well as target the core issues that are causing the participants to offend.
Currently, Domestic Violence Court is not recognized by the council and the Office of the Governor as an official accountability court, but the State Commission on Family Violence is looking at the Conasauga Domestic Violence Court as the model for the state.
