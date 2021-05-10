Conasauga Drug Court donates stuffed animals to Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center

Contributed photo

The Conasauga Drug Court's Community Outreach Group completed a drive Friday that collected 50 Teddy bears and other toy animals that were donated to Dalton's Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. It is hoped the toys will become comforting friends to children who are receiving services from the center. The stuffed animals were collected by Drug Court participants, staff members, members of the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, along with Judge Jim Wilbanks and his staff.