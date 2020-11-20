On Nov. 13, the Conasauga Mental Health Court (CMHC) was pleased to host a Thanksgiving dinner for all Mental Health Court participants in the program.
Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, the dinner was held in a safe manner, with each participant receiving a delicious, individually packaged meal catered by the Oakwood Cafe, consisting of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, roll and banana pudding.
"The Mental Health Court would like to thank everyone who made this dinner possible," said Superior Court Judge Scott Minter, who presides over Mental Health Court. "Thanks to Pastor Will Scott, Peggy Rollins and Dr. Margaret Venable and the First Presbyterian Church of Dalton for donating the funds that made this dinner possible. Also thanks to CMHC coordinator Angie Anderson and CMHC treatment provider Melissa Beavers for coordinating the dinner. The efforts of all these individuals produced a very special day for the CMHC participants. For many of our participants, this meal will be the only true Thanksgiving meal that they have this year."
Serving Murray and Whitfield counties, the Conasauga Mental Health Court began operations in 2018. The Mental Health Court focuses on criminal defendants whose behavior results from untreated or undertreated mental health issues. The program recognizes the impact mental health has on crime in the community and addresses the lack of access to resources necessary to treat mental illnesses.
Mental Health Court operates with a simple principle: keeping those in the criminal justice system with mental illnesses out of prisons and jails and helping them remain in the community through an intensive program that focuses on changing negative behaviors and holding each individual accountable for taking the steps necessary to manage their behavior, which can include medication, individual or group therapy or a combination of all these approaches.
The Mental Health Court program requires participants to attend daily meetings with mental health professionals and the program's case manager. Participants attend classes and learn how to maintain a healthy lifestyle once they graduate from the program, which includes the correct usage of prescribed medication and mental health therapy. Participants are drug tested several times a week.
In addition to their daily requirements, Mental Health Court meets at the Whitfield County Courthouse every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Minter's courtroom. Members of the public are always invited to attend. The participants appear in front of Minter and describe their progress during the past week. The Thursday court sessions serve as a time when participants are held accountable for their actions throughout the week and are also commended for their good work and dedication to learning how to successfully manage their mental health challenges.
For further information about the Conasauga Mental Health Court, visit www.whitfieldcountyga.com/sc/mhcourt.htm or contact Anderson at aanderson@whitfieldcountyga.com.
