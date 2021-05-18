Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County names officers

Contributed photo

The Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County named officers for 2021-23. On the front row, from left, are Pastor Erma Raymond, chaplain/parliamentarian; Elder Detria Smith, vice president; Dr. Patricia Gross, president; and Pastor David Thomas, secretary. On the second row are Judge Rod Weaver, program coordinator; Bishop Reuben Graham, assistant treasurer; Pastor Edward Hoggs, treasurer; and Bishop Nicky P. Starling, assistant secretary. Other members are Bishop Stephen Thomas, the Rev. Kenneth Scaife, Bishop William Simpson II, Pastor Charles Catchings, Dr. Jerry Jones, Bishop Claud Jones, Pastor Windell Smith, Pastor Bernard McNair, Pastor Joanne McNair, Bishop Bennie Tibbs, Pastor Thomas Hall, Bishop Emmanuel Tchoua and the Rev. Eugene Miller.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you