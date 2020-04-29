Concerned Clergy of Whitfield County holds food giveaway in response to COVID-19

Matt Hamilton/Daily Citizen-News

William Simpson, in front, and Charlette Freeman carry boxes of food to waiting cars as part of a recent food giveaway in response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) that was organized by the Concerned Clergy of Whitfield County. The food giveaway was held at Hopewell Baptist Church. Approximately 15 people with the Concerned Clergy of Whitfield County were part of the effort.

