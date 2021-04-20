Congressional Art Exhibit on display at Dalton City Hall

The Creative Arts Guild in Dalton announces that the 14th District Congressional Art Exhibit is on display now at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
The display will be available for view Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of April.
