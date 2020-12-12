Conley an actor with 'tremendous range'

Landon Conley has distinguished himself on the stage, and also was Bolt the Colt, Coahulla Creek High School's mascot, at football games and other events.
Conley, a member of Coahulla Creek High School's class of 2020 who is now studying modern language and culture at Kennesaw State University, began his exploration of theater with the Dalton Little Theatre, and he was on stage at Coahulla Creek beginning in his freshman year. He received the Jimmy Nations Scholarship from the Dalton Little Theatre this year, given in memory of the longtime educator, Dalton Little Theatre actor and fine arts education supporter.
In high school, "everyone wanted every show to be as good as it can be in every single aspect," Conley said. "Directors wanted everything to be perfect."
"A character actor," Conley prefers "big parts," where he can connect with an audience, whether that's by "making them laugh or making them uncomfortable in their seats," he said. "It's easier to do those."
His favorite role was as Berthe in "Pippin" his senior year, he said. "I got to come out, have fun, get everyone excited, and get out."
His favorite production was "The Addams Family" his sophomore year, "a really big comedy where everyone was really close and excited," he said. "It was a light and happy show."
He even had an opportunity to direct, alongside his friend Taryn Watson, with the one-act play "Future Here," which gave him empathy for directors, he said. "I had to sit down with Taryn to plan everything, and it's weird to be on the other side of it, but it's really cool."
By directing, Conley was able to pass along his knowledge to young, developing actors, he said. "I could teach them things I've been able to figure out" over the years.
Barry Pulliam, theater and choral director at Coahulla Creek, called Conley "a valuable member" of the high school's program.
"As an actor, he has tremendous range," Pulliam said. "While in our program, he convincingly portrayed some extremely heavy, dramatic roles, and also 'brought down the house' with his comedic character acting abilities."
Conley is just as impressive off stage, where he's "a kind, caring young man who leads by example with contagious positivity," Pulliam said. "He will be missed."
