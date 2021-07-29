Emerging from a year-plus where the COVID-19 pandemic was first priority for schools, the 2021-22 academic year will be momentous, and it's imperative administrators take honest stock of what they can do better this year, according to "connection coach" Tara Brown.
"We have experienced trauma on so many levels" with the pandemic, and "some of you experienced it in your own lives, but we've got to have every person in this room strengthen and grow this year because your staff needs you to show up as authentic, real and nurturing as you possibly can," Brown told Whitfield County Schools administrators during a recent leadership retreat at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy.
"You have an opportunity right now to say 'Where can I get better as a leader?' And if not now, when? How are you going to love up your staff?"
"If you're not into feelings, that's another growth opportunity for you," said Brown, who spent more than 25 years as a teacher and was named Teacher of the Year while at Tennessee's Antioch High School. "We are all capable of being more outgoing, effusive and energetic, but we need to (realize) that is" possible.
"The biggest gift you can give your staff this year is for them to know when they come into your building they are loved, seen and valued," because they can then do likewise for students, said Brown, who was one of two trainers invited to lead The Shadowing Project — a program designed to help teens explore their passions, strengths and career goals — in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2009. "We are in the people business, and until you connect, no learning will go on."
The past 18 months or so have "been more about surviving" the pandemic — "adjust, and keep going" — but "this year is going to be more about thriving," said Superintendent Mike Ewton. "'The journey' is this year's theme, and I want you to be in a positive mindset."
Students, staff, families and community members ought to leave interactions with administrators energized, rather than drained, and "perception is reality," said Brown, who founded Learner’s Edge Consulting in 2007. "A stoic face is often perceived as 'you're mad.'"
At times, particularly at the high school level, teachers neglect the relationship piece with students in favor of prioritizing content, but that's a mistake, she said.
"We forget how often teens need our love and support."
"You have to be firm with the rules, but being firm is different than being mean," said Tom Appelman, Whitfield County Schools' director of high school curriculum.
And a gesture as seemingly small and simple as knowing a person's name can make all the difference, Brown said.
"It's a huge thing."
"I make it a point, because it is important," said Tracy Mardis, the principal of Coahulla Creek High School who is renowned in Whitfield County Schools for his uncanny ability to know and remember the names of everyone he interacts with. "The best is when I've never seen a kid, and I call (he or she) by (his or her) name."
Even tone — whether tone of voice for a personal interaction, or the tone of an email — is crucial, because "the person on the other end is impacted" by it, Brown said.
"What you want this year is for people to want to be around you and to follow you."
"There is a little brat inside all of us that, if we let it grow, will run the show," she said. "The more you grow and evolve, the easier it is to tell that little brat to sit down and pipe it."
Leaders need to be willing to have "courageous conversations," not only with staff members, but with themselves, she said.
With staff, it has to be "get better, or get gone," but "I also need you to be honest with yourself: 'Where did I crush it last year, and what are my points of emphasis for this year'?"
Being "vulnerable" as a leader is also "unbelievably powerful," she said. "Pull back the curtain on your own life, because if you don't, you miss opportunities to share special bonds."
"There are so many people in pain we don't know about," she said. "Find the story behind the story, because there's almost always a story behind the story."
For Lisa Jones, who was the longtime principal of Varnell Elementary School and is now the school system's elementary curriculum director, Brown's presentation affirmed her long-held belief in the value of relationships.
"Relationships are where we start, it's true," Jones said. "If we don't show people we care about them, they won't give us 100%."
