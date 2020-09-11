Constitution Week to be celebrated Sept. 17-23

Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The DAR is a patriotic organization the encourages education and historic preservation in communities across America.
Constitution Week is the commemoration of America's most important document. Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17-23. This is the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, the most influential legal document in existence.
The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the hard work of Americans throughout history to keep their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights to every American.
It took our brave Founding Fathers 100 days to actually write the Constitution. The Constitution was "penned" by Jacob Shallus, a Pennsylvania General Assembly clerk, for $30 ($738 today). Of the 42 delegates who attended the meeting, 39 delegates actually signed the Constitution. It is the oldest and the shortest written constitution of any major government in the world. It is composed of 4,440 words.
The celebration of the Constitution was started by the DAR. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. This year marks the 64th anniversary of that petition. The resolution was later adopted by the United States Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The DAR has also erected a building in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, which is a performing arts center, opened in 1929, in Washington, D.C.
The following local events are planned in celebration of Constitution Week.
• Dalton Mayor David Pennington signs a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
• Chatsworth Mayor K.W. Gong signs a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
• Thursday, Sept. 17, is Constitution Day. On this day church bells will ring across the United States. This is called "Bells Across America."
• The Robert Loughridge Chapter DAR provides all elementary schools in Dalton, Whitfield County and Murray County with Constitution Week information packets to be used by the teachers.
• Articles and pictures will appear in the Daily Citizen-News and the Chatsworth Times.
• Constitution Week information will be on the radio and TV.
