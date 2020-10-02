Constitution Week

Contributed photo

Daughters of the American Revolution members Regent Kathryn Sellers (right) and Constitution Week chair Dell Bailey (center) attended a recent Dalton City Council meeting as Mayor David Pennington (left) signed a proclamation designating Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. This year is the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

