Constitution Week

Sabrina Maxine Henderson, age 43, of Morehead, Kentucky passed away Monday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371
