Construction of pavilion to begin at the Burr Performing Arts Park

Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia President David Aft said he is hesitant to set a timetable for the completion of construction of a pavilion at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.
"The mayor (David Pennington) asked me the other day when it would be finished," he said. "I said, 'That's the $64,000 question.' We've had the same supply chain issues as everyone else building anything. We've tried to work our way around those issues."
"We are using more blocks and brick than we would have used in certain situations," he said. "A good example of that is the dividers between public stalls. In most public restrooms, those are metal. But you just can't get them now. So we decided to use block, which is being sourced fairly locally."
Aft said much of the site preparation is complete.
"They should pour the slab pretty soon," he said. "There's some plumbing and sewer tie-in work that needs to be done, then we'll start building the building. Folks should see substantial progress pretty quickly when that starts."
The Dalton City Council last year approved $300,000 for the construction of the pavilion, which will include restrooms, a concession stand with a small covered area and a "green room" for performers to change clothes in and get ready to perform. That will be matched by $300,000 from the Community Foundation.
Four years ago, philanthropist Jeanne Burr provided a $1 million endowment to create the Burr Performing Arts Park and to fund programming for the park. The Community Foundation oversees Burr's bequest for the park.
