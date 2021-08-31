Construction of pavilion to begin at the Burr Performing Arts Park

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.