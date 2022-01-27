Construction project to limit Airport Road traffic next week

Traffic on Airport Road next to the Dalton Municipal Airport will be limited to one lane next week to make way for a pipe construction project. The lane closures are expected to begin Monday, Jan. 31, and continue through Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The construction project will install a new pipe underneath the roadway near the entrance to the airport. Flagger personnel will be on site to direct the flow of traffic and attempt to minimize delays but drivers are advised to plan alternate routes to avoid the area if possible to miss the traffic.
