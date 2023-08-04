On Wednesday, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and Recreation Director Brian Chastain joined the members of a recreation committee to commemorate the groundbreaking ceremony for a playground at Riverbend Park.
Chastain formed the recreation committee in March composed of local residents to help select a playground design. Matt Early, one of the committee members, drew inspiration for what he wanted out of the playground from his 6-year-old daughter.
“She is most excited about to be able to play on the playground while her brother plays baseball,” said Early. “She’s also a big fan of the (blue and green) colors.”
Riverbend Park is a 75-acre recreational facility on the south end of the county and became officially operational in April 2022. It has a gym, indoor walking track, a FIFA regulation-size soccer field, four softball/baseball fields and much more.
“This playground will fill the piece of the park we have been missing,” said Chastain. “This will make sure we will truly have something for everyone.”
The playground is expected to be fully operational by September. For updates or more information on Riverbend Park, please visit https://www.whitfieldcountyga.com/rec/parks/riverbend.htm.
