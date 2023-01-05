The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun work on a turn lane on eastbound Walnut Avenue at Market Street.
The project is something requested by Dalton city officials, who have plans to convert Market Street to a “streetscape” style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking and decorative benches and lighting, and move electric, telephone and cable lines underground.
"The Market Street deceleration lane quick response project from GDOT will tie into the city’s planned Market Street improvements project," said City Administrator Andrew Parker. "The purpose of the project is to provide more efficient traffic flow along Walnut Avenue between the I-75 ramps and Market Street. As this area continues to grow with new development, the deceleration lane will improve performance of the intersection."
City officials said they do not have an anticipated completion date for the turn lane project.
