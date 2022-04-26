Local fans of country music are in luck as some of their favorite tunes will be part of "A Country Cabaret," which opens Thursday, May 5, at the Artistic Civic Theatre.
"There's no acting, no lines, just a music revue," said co-director Ward Satterfield, also a performer. "It's a more relaxed atmosphere, like a cafe."
A concert like this is "easier" than a play and "much more laid back," said performer Heather Burton, who is leading "Let 'Er Rip" by The Chicks — formerly known as the Dixie Chicks — and "Redneck Woman," Gretchen Wilson's signature tune. "The band is rocking, too, and who doesn't love country?"
A "full, live band" is one of the attractions of "A Country Cabaret," which will feature approximately three dozen songs, Satterfield said. Performances include everything from solos and duets to group numbers with all performers.
Cassie Richardson is most excited to sing "Delta Dawn," a "classic" by Tanya Tucker, she said. Tucker "is a queen, and I'll probably ask (the audience) to sing the chorus with me, because everyone knows it."
"Will the Circle Be Unbroken" is "a big number that everyone really loves," said Lori Etheridge. Every performer will be on that song — "it's a treasure — and it's fun to sing harmony on."
"Elvira," popularized by the Oak Ridge Boys, will be performed a cappella by the males on stage, said Richard Bryan, one of the singers. "It sounds super good."
Bryan is the lead vocalist on Josh Turner's "Long Black Train," he said. "I fell in love with it after Ward told me about it."
Spenser Dunn had a similar experience with one of her songs, Miranda Lambert's "Tin Man."
"My parents stopped making me listen to country in 2009," seven years before Lambert released that song, so she'd never heard it, but now appreciates it, she said with a smile. "I really respect the writing."
She's also eager to perform "Make You Feel My Love," the song with which she auditioned for this production, she said. "My mom used to sing it to me."
It's "been four or five years since the last 'Country Cabaret,' and that was older country songs," Satterfield said. "We have some more" contemporary hits mixed in this time.
Satterfield's co-director, Andrew Chauncey, was unable to perform in the prior "Country Cabaret" because he was in another production at the time, but "I did see it," and the experience convinced him he had to join the revelry if given the opportunity, he said. "It was one of my favorite cabarets ever in this space."
"It was so much fun last time," said Etheridge, who performed in the prior "Country Cabaret." "The music was a big hit."
"It's a chance to do some songs you probably wouldn't (perform) otherwise," said Jennifer Phinney, who is also back for round two. "There's a good blend of classic country and pretty recent songs — we get to learn some new songs, which is fun for us — (so) there's something for everyone."
"Toes," by the Zac Brown Band, and Morgan Wallen's "Sand in My Boots" are both examples of contemporary country, and Carter Harbin is looking forward to taking the lead on both, he said. "(We have a) modern take I think people will enjoy."
Performances May 5-8 are all at 7:30 p.m. on the Artistic Civic Theatre's Studio stage. Tickets are available online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=137433 or by calling (706) 278-4796.
Sunday, May 8, "is Mother's Day, but (that's why it's) a 7:30 p.m. show," rather than a matinee, Chauncey said with a smile. "You can take mom out to brunch, then to 'A Country Cabaret.'"
