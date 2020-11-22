Convention center bookings begin to increase

Due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic's impact on travel, tourism and meetings, convention centers have lost significant business this year, but now — as positive vaccine developments allow Americans to spot hope on the horizon — "we are seeing some bookings pick up," said Margaret Thigpen, director of the Dalton Convention Center.
"Slowly, we are getting business, interest and confirmations, but we still have some not ready to pull the trigger," Thigpen said Wednesday during a meeting of the Dalton Convention Center Authority board. "We are getting interest about booking further out," like 2024 and 2025, from annual clients who appreciate the certainty of dates years in advance.
As of October, the convention center had hosted 331 events this year, up from 269 at the same point in 2019, but they've been a different type of event, and attendance has been down, according to the convention center's October dashboard. For example, the convention center has hosted 300 banquets, meetings and seminars this year, up from 182 in 2019, but attendance has been just over 5,000, while more than 17,000 attended those events last year.
Furthermore, the convention center had 71 trade shows, consumer shows and special events to this point in 2019, but only 20 of those events this year, according to the dashboard. Total attendance for all 331 events so far in 2020 is just under 26,000, about a third of last year's total attendance to this point.
Gross income is also down substantially, at $358,000, as opposed to nearly $1.17 million through October of 2019, according to the dashboard. Hotel/motel tax collections are also down this year, at $85,623, from last year's $127,803.
In order to generate revenue and "let the community know we are here," convention center officials are "trying to think outside the box" during the pandemic, including utilizing an "awesome parking lot" for events, Thigpen said. For example, the convention center's sizable parking lot could host drive-thru community meals, or a drive-thru Christmas event where visitors could meet Santa Claus, enjoy hot cocoa and pick up Christmas cookies.
On the maintenance front, the convention center has "replaced the ice machine in the kitchen, which was very much needed," and the roof replacement on the arena is ongoing, said Doug Phipps, the convention center's general manager. The roof upgrades, which are "about halfway done, should help us with our heat (costs)."
The convention center authority board's next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the convention center.
