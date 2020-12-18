Convention center officials expect busier 2021 thanks to vaccine

Though this has been a trying year for the Dalton Convention Center as COVID-19 put a virtual halt to large gatherings, events are returning as the calendar flips from 2020, and staff members are bullish on 2021, especially as Americans start to receive a vaccine for the coronavirus.
As vaccines are administered, confidence rises, and "more people are looking for dates," said Margaret Thigpen, director of the Dalton Convention Center. "I think we'll see our numbers pick up."
January will be "a very busy month, and we're super excited about that," Thigpen said during Wednesday's meeting of the Dalton Convention Center Authority board. Since late November, "we have confirmed $76,000 worth of business."
In November, the convention center hosted "several large events," including a St. Joseph's Catholic Church confirmation, a Shaw Industries customer service job fair and a Georgia Pest Control Association conference, said Doug Phipps, general manager of the convention center. Visitors have been "confident (in) and complimentary of our procedures."
"We spray disinfect (daily) to make it safe, and we do temperature checks," Phipps said. "They see that, and those larger events have gone well."
It's a partnership between the convention center and those it hosts, with each side understanding their health and safety responsibilities, Thigpen said. "We've been very cautious and conscious" with health and safety during the pandemic, which is "how we've succeeded so far."
Luring the Georgia Pest Control Association conference, which is usually held at the University of Georgia, was a coup for the convention center, she said.
"Food and beverage alone (for that event) starts at about $30,000."
Earlier this month, the convention center hosted a drive-by event with Santa Claus that attracted families from several surrounding counties, Thigpen said. That helped raise awareness of the convention center, as well as producing revenue.
That was "an out-of-the-box (idea), and it was a lot of fun," she said. "We were able to use our real estate and keep it outside."
Santa sat in a sleigh, while children utilized a socially distanced bench, and "Santa was unbelievable," Phipps said. "The kids just loved it."
"Santa talked with the kids and asked them what they wanted for Christmas," Thigpen said. Dalton's CLC Photography provided professional photos of those interactions, and it was an "uplifting, positive (event)."
November's total event revenues were $33,000, about $7,500 lower than budgeted, but total income was $51,000, sharply lower than the budgeted figure of $115,500, according to the convention center's profit and loss statement. The convention center has lowered expenses this year to lessen losses, and November's expenses were $105,500. The budgeted amount was $147,000.
Savings on utilities were particularly notable, with an electric bill of $5,200 against a budgeted $8,400, and November's total utilities cost of $6,200 was more than $4,000 lower than November's budget for utilities expenses, Phipps said. The savings "shocked me," in a positive way, but "we've worked hard to get those" lower, including turning down the heat when events aren't in session, which does make it a bit "chilly in here" at those times.
Lynn Laughter, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, praised Phipps and others for cost cutting during the pandemic while still offering hospitality and services.
"I want to commend the staff for keeping expenses down and having events at all" this year, she said.
The convention center's year-to-date hotel/motel tax collections are down from 2019, $1.1 million versus $1.7 million, but that's still a brighter picture than many other convention centers around the state and the South, Thigpen said.
"I've talked to my colleagues around Georgia and other states, and we're doing a lot better than most."
The next scheduled meeting for the board is Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 8 a.m. inside the convention center.
