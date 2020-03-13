The Dalton Convention Center along with other tourist attractions in Whitfield County have temporarily closed due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Dalton Convention Center will be closed to the public until Friday, March 20, according to Margaret Thigpen, director of the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Dalton Freight Depot, Visitor Information Center and Bandy Heritage Center will also be closed to the public until the same date, as will the Tunnel Hill Heritage Museum, Civil War tunnel and Clisby Austin House.
On March 20, Thigpen said officials will "reevaluate the situation."
The convention center had several events booked over the next week, including the 35th annual Georgia Martial Arts Festival this weekend, the regular Monday meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton and several private events, all which have been canceled.
