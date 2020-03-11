Convicted rapist gets life in prison; eligible for parole after serving 30 years

A Crandall man convicted of rape last month has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years, according to the district attorney's office.
Superior Court Judge Scott Minter sentenced Dakota Lee Choate, 22, on Wednesday. Choate had faced from 25 years to life in prison with no parole possible during the first 25 years.
The rape happened in November 2018 when Choate drove the victim to a secluded area where he then assaulted her. She reported the rape at Murray Medical Center and also received treatment there for injuries — including a bite and scratches — that occurred during the assault.
Choate was arrested a few days after the assault and an investigator interviewed him. Choate told the investigator he had sexual relations with the victim but claimed it was consensual. Choate "testified at trial raising the same defense and presented other witnesses and evidence," according to the district attorney's office.
