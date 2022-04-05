The Low Income Home Cooling Assistance Program administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is now open to homebound and elderly households.
Homebound households are defined as those households in which every household member is confined to the home because of medical conditions or disabilities. Elderly households are defined as those households in which every member is 65 years or older. (If anyone in the household is under age 18 and all the other household members are 65 or older, that household will meet the definition of elderly.)
All households participating in the program must meet the income criteria; be responsible for paying the cost of energy for home cooling directly to the supplier; and be U.S. citizens or aliens admitted to the U.S. for lawful, permanent residence. To apply, applicants must send in their most recent electric bill, heating bill, proof of household income, proof of valid Social Security number and proof of citizenship with a valid picture I.D. and/or alien status. In addition, elderly households must provide proof of age for all household members.
All Community Service Centers are closed to the public because of COVID-19. To apply for assistance, you must call the Whitfield County Service Center at (706) 226-7241 to receive instructions on how to submit documents for your application.
Assistance will be in the form of a one-time payment on behalf of the eligible household to help offset the cost of cooling their homes. The checks are issued directly to the home energy supplier. No checks can be issued until North Georgia Community Action Inc. receives the funds from the state of Georgia, Department of Human Services. Assistance is on a first-come, first-served basis, while the funds last.
Any low-income residents of Whitfield County who feel that their household meets the definition of homebound or elderly should contact the Whitfield County Service Center at (706) 226-7241. If you are unable to get through on the phone line, please be patient and keep trying. The homebound/elderly priority is through April 30. You do not have to get on the list the first day. Keep calling until you reach someone. Do not leave messages as they will not be returned.
