Coronavirus concerns: Local events canceled, libraries closed

Concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) increased locally on Thursday leading to various cancellations and closures, from a St. Patrick's Day dance at a senior center that was nixed to the closure of public libraries in Dalton and Chatsworth.
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System Board of Trustees on Thursday closed the Dalton-Whitfield, Chatsworth-Murray and Calhoun-Gordon libraries and postponed all programming "until further notice." During the closure, fines will not accrue. Library officials encourage patrons to use downloadable ebooks, audiobooks and magazines at ngrl.org/downloads.
• The Whitfield County Recreation Department canceled all organized team activities — practices and games — until Monday. Director Brian Chastain said there will be an update on Monday. There will also be no free play basketball at the Edwards Park Community Center gymnasium "until further notice."
"We'd rather be proactive than reactive," Chastain said.
While concerns about the coronavirus played a part in the suspension of games and practices, Chastain said the heavy amount of rain this year has rendered many fields unusable. Chastain said there are teams that have not been able to practice due to saturated fields.
• Beginning today, Graves' Dalton and Rome offices are closed to the public and his Washington, D.C., congressional staff will telework during business hours. "The offices will continue working as normal on behalf of 14th District constituents during this time," according to a statement from Graves, who represents Murray and Whitfield counties.
• A Whitfield County Schools Teacher Recruitment Fair scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled. "We will continue to recruit electronically and would like to encourage those who registered for the recruitment fair to visit www.wcsga.net/careers to view all current job openings," according to a statement from the school system. "More positions will be posted online as they become available"
• Organizers canceled a St. Patrick's Day-themed party on Tuesday at The Charles "Judy" Poag Murray County Senior Center.
