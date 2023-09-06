The United We Stand Avenue of Flags will be posted this Friday at 7 a.m. Volunteers can meet on the Whitfield County Courthouse lawn by the monument.
Retrieval will be on National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 12:07 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.