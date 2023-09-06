Avenue of Flags shows community's patriotism

In this file photo, Judy Lewis looks through the Avenue of Flags in front of the Whitfield County Courthouse prior to a Memorial Day service. One of the flags is in honor of her husband, Sgt. Leon Lewis, who retired from the Army.

 Dalton Daily Citizen

The United We Stand Avenue of Flags will be posted this Friday at 7 a.m. Volunteers can meet on the Whitfield County Courthouse lawn by the monument.

Retrieval will be on National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.

