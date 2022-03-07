On a night that celebrated the excellence of students in the arts locally — the Creative Arts Guild officially opened the Student Arts Expo earlier Friday evening — a documentary about Dalton produced by a studio composed of local students premiered for the public at the historic Wink Theatre.
"Mission accomplished," said Jacob Poag, director of STEP (student, team, entertainment, production) Studio, which is made up of area high school and college students interested in film work and which produced "Dalton: A Story of Survival." This was "the dream when we started — the goal has always been to premiere here — and there's no better place to premiere it."
"Wow, we started very humbly, and now it's here," said Noah Crump, head editor of the documentary and vice president of STEP Studio. The finished product required "250 hours of editing in a room at my house, (so) it was a lot of work, but so, so worth it when we see the reception it's gotten."
"We really want to do a big event for the community, (as) the Dalton community is one of the biggest giving communities I've ever seen," according to Poag. Believe Greater Dalton, the Creative Arts Guild, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, Shaw Industries, the United Way of Northwest Georgia and others "have all helped us along the way," and all assisted again to make this premiere happen.
"I've heard so much about (the documentary), and I'm a big admirer of the story of Dalton, (where) I grew up," said Jan Bramlett, who was among Friday's attendees. "It's a unique story, but you'd be surprised how many people don't know our (history, so) I'm all for anything that promotes Dalton's story."
"Dalton: A Story of Survival" received "Best Documentary" in the Student Film category from the Global Film & Music Festival, which has four locations worldwide, three in America and one in India. The documentary also received an award for best long documentary at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival in Jacksonville, Florida, and was accepted into the Cobb International Film Festival.
"It's very impressive — very Orson Welles-type of stuff (from Poag) — and I admire that from any person," said Chris Hale, a screenwriter who attended the screening with his wife Jessica. "I was invited because (STEP Studio) is interested in a screenplay of mine, and they wanted me to watch their (documentary)."
STEP Studio, which is now incorporated and a nonprofit, has grown to six branches throughout the state with roughly 40 students as members, Poag said.
"We plan to shoot three or four films this summer, (so) we're not done."
Hale's screenplay focuses on college football, he said.
"I played (at LaGrange College), so why not write about it?"
Callie Gazaway, a junior at Christian Heritage School, was one of the charter members of STEP Studio — along with Poag, Crump, Gabby Almon, Bryson Burnette, Jose Enriquez, Sarah Forberger, Samantha Ibarra, Zea Jensen, Adrea Norrell, Citlaly Rendon, Nathan Scoggins and Abby Wright — and was instrumental in photography for the documentary in addition to acting as assistant director, so her parents were eager to view the film, said her mother Kristie. STEP Studio's production is "impressive, and (Callie) enjoyed taking photos."
She also collaborated with her father Johnny on drone footage for the documentary, he said. This "sparks lots of creativity — I've seen lots of creativity come out of Callie" through her work with STEP Studio — "and opens up doors."
Matt Peterson is "so proud of what" Poag and his STEP Studio collaborators have "accomplished," said the director of the high school at Christian Heritage School. Poag is "a great student and ambassador, and he got a lot of important people behind this."
"Christian Heritage is behind him, and we're so proud," added Peterson, who attended the premiere. "Our goal is when kids graduate, can they do and think for themselves? Jacob is an example of that. God put something in him, and he's running with it."
"It's surreal to us, (this) night, but we're here, now," and "Dalton: A Story of Survival" should be available for viewing on YouTube and Amazon Prime "within the next few weeks," Poag said. "It couldn't have turned out better."
