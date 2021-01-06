Council approves airport contract, annexation request

The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 Monday to approve a three-day, $7,500 agreement with the Republican National Committee for a rally featuring President Donald Trump at the Dalton Municipal Airport.
The agreement covered the use of the airport Sunday through Tuesday. The rally, which was for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue (both Georgia Republicans) as they faced runoff elections, was Monday.
Council members also voted 4-0 to approve a request by Eric Azua to annex .172 acres at 1230 Frazier Drive into the city. The property is zoned single-family residential. According to a staff report by the Dalton-Whitfield Planing Commission, which recommended the annexation, the property was an island of county property surrounded by city of Dalton property.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only to break ties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.